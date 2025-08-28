Why Andy Reid Gives Chiefs the NFL's Best Edge
The Chiefs will once again be the team to beat in the AFC West and in the AFC Conference. If there is one thing you do not want to do, it is pick against the Chiefs. They have shown over the years that they are a team that makes adjustments in the offseason and gets better the following season. That is what the Chiefs have done this offseason, and now they will look to show it this season.
The Kansas City Chiefs have heard everything that has been said about them. But the one thing about them is that they have come out and started getting after it. They know well that talk is not going to get them wins or any other team's wins. It all matters what you do in that field on Sunday each week. That will get the people talking when it matters the most.
The Chiefs are going to have people rooting against them this season. The talk this offseason is how the Chiefs are projected to take a step back. We have seen this before, and the Chiefs have proven them wrong before and do not mind doing it again. There have been seasons after the Chiefs have not won the Super Bowl, and they have come back better.
Chiefs outlook going into the season
The Chiefs had a great showing in the preseason, and that might put a pause to the predictions they had about them going into the season. The Chiefs are set up for success in 2025. They have the right coaches, players, and they know how to get it done when it matters the most.
"The Chiefs are hitting their over, under Andy Reid, it has failed to happen one time," said NFL analyst Nick Wright on What's Wright? podcast. "And they made up for it that year by winning the Super Bowl. 12-5 will disappoint me. I expect 13-4 or better. They are going 11-6. The Chiefs, we all need to spend more time on it."
The Chiefs will have their work cut out for them this season. That is the challenge that the Chiefs want. They need to be better on offense and defense this season, and they have shown it all offseason long.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on the Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).