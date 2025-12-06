The Big Voice Serving as Bridge for Chiefs Kingdom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Does Chiefs Kingdom include the Chiefs? Sometimes, yes.

But other times, like this week, the chasm between the team’s outlook and fan confidence is wider than the Missouri River. After all, Wanya Morris, Jaylon Moore and Mike Caliendo -- three-fifths of the Chiefs’ offensive line who haven’t started together this season -- are likely to open against the NFL’s No. 1 defense, Houston.

Nick Wright could be a bridge. Engaged in debate with Danny Parkins, the FS1 personality wants to inspire courage in those with a rooting interest in Reid, Mahomes and Kelce, LLC.

“All week long, I’ve been terrified of this game,” Wright said on Friday’s edition of First Things First. “I no longer am. I had a moment of clarity in hearing Danny go over the backup offensive linemen one by one. The Chiefs know that. Patrick knows it. Andy knows it. The whole story of the game is that.”

Wright said that if any NFL team knows how to win with an offensive line that looks like a Christmas quilt, it’s in Kansas City. And two of their key wins with jumbled offensive lines came late last season at Arrowhead Stadium against DeMeco Ryans and the Texans.

“I think the answer is that we saw the Chiefs with an offensive line in similar shape 10 months ago,” Wright said, “and nine months ago, play this team and be like, ‘We have a gameplan that can neutralize your pass rush.’ I trust Andy to figure that out. Can the Chiefs’ defense hold up their end? And I think they will in 20-degree weather at night in Arrowhead.”

An ugly forecast similar to the weather

Wright’s final-score prediction is similar to expected temperatures on Sunday night, 24-20, Kansas City. And one of those individuals needing to wear blinders this week to protect from outside doubt would love to see the Chiefs put up that many points.

“The very first thing that you notice when you watch this Texans defense,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Thursday, “you see them on TV, or you watch them like we do in the cutups that we have, is they're super relentless.

“It's probably not going to be a real pretty game. And that's okay. This team doesn't allow many points. So, when you go into it, the goal is to score as many as you can.”

A lot of guys that like to win

Mahomes is 22-7 in his career after a loss, including a 3-2 mark this season. And this week on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), the quarterback has absolutely no interest in whether a win is pretty or ugly, as long as it’s a win.

“When you have a lot of guys that like to win,” Mahomes said Wednesday, “it's tough when you lose. And so, we'll continue to push. I think that's one thing that makes us great, is that no one's hanging their head, and everybody's ready to go out there and try to prove ourselves this next week.

“And this is a great opportunity. It's a great opportunity at Arrowhead to showcase who we think we can be the rest of this season. It starts with Sunday.”

