Chiefs Are Playing With Something to Prove
The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing with something to prove all season. The Chiefs are ready to get their season kicked off. They have been ready since their Super Bowl loss from last season. That is when all the work started for the Chiefs this offseason. From that final whistle till the start of the new season, all the hard work will come out and show. The Chiefs are ready for all of it and more.
All offseason long, all the talk about the Chiefs has been about them not being a Super Bowl team going into this season. All the questions came out this offseason as well. Is Patrick Mahomes going to get worse? Is the Chiefs' dynasty over? What are they going to do with their offensive line? All the Chiefs have done this offseason is get to work, and they have shown some of it in the preseason games, and you can see they are ready to prove a lot of people wrong.
The offense has looked sharp. The defense has looked sharp. The special teams have looked sharp. And the coaching staff looks like they have been getting all the players ready and are going to put them in the best position to be successful this season. That is something that the Chiefs have been good at doing under head coach Andy Reid. Reid is also looking to dominate this season. He has been asked all about this team, and he is going to show why he believes in them.
"I took away the fact that the Chiefs might be more dangerous than we have ever seen them be in the history of ever," said NFL analyst Isaiah Stanback on Good Morning Football. "And the reason I am saying that is because all these guys have something to prove. Think about it, when you go to Patrick Mahomes, he had an underwhelming statistical year, and he lost in the Super Bowl. We know how competitive he is."
"Travis Kelce, people are saying that he is washed. He has a lot to prove. Isiah Pacheco, coming off an injury, can he stay healthy? The offensive line got absolutely demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles ... This team is armed and dangerous."
