Chiefs Should Be the Favorite in the AFC West
The Kansas City Chiefs will head into the new season with a lot of questions to answer on the offensive side of the ball. They are looking to revamp their offense and make it look like the Chiefs' offense that we have seen in the past, which is dominant. The Chiefs have to make sure they have the right offensive line in place as well as the right offensive weapons in place to make the offense better this season.
One thing that the Chiefs have dominated over the last nine seasons has been the AFC West. No one has been able to take the throne away from the Chiefs. It is going to be interesting to see how the Chiefs handle the division this season because there is no question that the division got better this offseason, and all the teams are looking to take down the Chiefs and get that playoff spot with a home game.
The Chiefs have gotten the better of the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos over the years. These teams have had a game here and there throughout the years, but have not been able to take away the division from the Chiefs. This season, it is going to be fun to watch as these teams now all have good quarterbacks and head coaches who are good as well. These head coaches know each other well, and that will play into their matchups this season.
The thing that we have been hearing from people around the league all offseason long is that the Chiefs are going to take a step back in 2025. People are feeling that the Chiefs will not have similar seasons like they have been having with winning and making runs to the Super Bowl. They believe that they will be stopped this season.
But the Chiefs are looking to get back to the big game and win it all this time. The Chiefs know how to get it done and know that one step towards their ultimate goal is by winning the division. Yes, the experts can pick against the Chiefs going into the season, but the Chiefs are the team to beat in the AFC West. Until we see otherwise, it runs through the Chiefs, and these teams are going to have to prove it by dethroning them.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.