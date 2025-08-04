Chiefs Rookie Knows There is a Standard to Uphold
When you come to Kansas City to play for the Chiefs, you better know what comes with it. In Kansas City, they are playing in the Super Bowl championships. Anything less than that is seen as a failed season. We saw that last season after the Chiefs fell in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs had another good season, but it fell short of their standards. They wanted to win it all, and they did not.
The message for this season is no secret, and it is clear. The Chiefs want to get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time. The Chiefs have a lot of folks around the National Football League saying that they are not the stay team heading into this season. Many think that the Chiefs are not going to win their division and will take a major step back in 2025. And that is all fine to the Chiefs because they have heard it all before.
The Chiefs just want to go out there and play good football to get back to the things they do good. They cannot control what they are saying about them. But that is something else they can take as motivation. One thing that we have seen from the past from this Chiefs core is that when they do not have a successful season the previous season, they do the following year. That is what the Chiefs are trying to do.
When you have the best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and the best head coach in Andy Reid, you better believe that this Chiefs team is playing for another Super Bowl championship. Reid and Mahomes want to keep the dynasty going and are not slowing down for anyone.
“[I’m] Just feeling like you have that responsibility to uphold the standard,” said Chiefs rookie defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte. “We don’t slow down just because [a rookie is] put in. So we’ve got to be able to uphold the same standard, get the same amount of pressure [and] know the playbook. So for me, it’s just feeling accountable. I’ve to be able to rise to that challenge and do my part. I can’t get blown with the ball. I can’t basically go dead on a pass rusher rep.”
