Chiefs, Division Rivals Focus on Offense in Mock Draft
Marc Ross won two Super Bowls over 11 years with the New York Giants. His five seasons with Philadelphia, including time as the team's college scouting director, crossed paths with Eagles head coach Andy Reid. Ross has also been an analyst for several years with NFL Media.
But until now, he’s never done a mock draft. And just as he did in the New York and Philadelphia draft rooms, Ross gave honest, against-the-consensus scouting reports. Here’s what Ross predicts for the first round in the NFL’s only division with four Super Bowl head coaches.
Kansas City (31): Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon
Ross: “Penalty magnet Jawaan Taylor has been a liability, and I'm not sold on free-agent signing Jaylon Moore curing all of Kansas City's OL ills. Conerly, who had his best game last season against Abdul Carter, has solid right or left tackle technique. He'd thrive under Andy Reid, who covets O-linemen with versatility.”
Las Vegas (6): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Ross: “Let's remember that Pete Carroll has doubled down on the quarterback position before, signing veteran Matt Flynn in Seattle before drafting Russell Wilson, who ultimately won the job as a rookie. So just because the Raiders traded for Geno Smith this offseason, it's not unthinkable for them to draft Sanders, who has a relationship with Las Vegas limited partner Tom Brady and wouldn't have to play immediately with Geno in tow.”
Denver (20): Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Ross: “Outside of the franchises lacking a starting quarterback, Denver might have the biggest need of any team entering the draft. The Broncos have struggled to run the ball under Sean Payton, so they finally solidify the ground game by adding this physical, bell-cow back.”
L.A. Chargers (22): Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
Ross: “Jim Harbaugh loves to utilize tight ends, so the Chargers fill a glaring need with a dependable and underrated prospect from an NFL family. (His dad is Hall of Fame DE Jason Taylor and his uncle is HOF LB Zach Thomas.) Plenty of upside in this well-rounded TE.”
