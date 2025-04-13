Chiefs Not Expected to Sit on Hands at Left Tackle
Kansas City gave Jaylon Moore a two-year, $30 million contract, then penciled him in as the starter at left tackle. That means Andy Reid reserves the right to use his eraser.
If the Chiefs want another option at one of the game’s most important positions, they’re in an unenviable position. They don’t draft until 31 in the first round, and this year’s class has a dearth of talent at the spot the Chiefs desperately need to improve.
One of the more intriguing questions as Kansas City approaches that first round on April 24 is whether the Chiefs will reach for a left tackle or pick the best player available at 31 – if they remain there. Regardless, most believe Reid and Brett Veach will enter draft night with a spotlight on left tackle.
“Absolutely,” wrote beat writer Adam Teicher. “Moore started only 12 games in four seasons with the 49ers. The Chiefs need a backup plan in case he isn't an upgrade over Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris, or their other left tackle options from last season.
“The better question is whether the Chiefs can find value at left tackle from their current No. 31 spot. Would they reach for a lower-graded prospect to fill that need?”
Those prospects start with Will Campbell from LSU and Armand Membou from Missouri. If Kansas City wants either of those tackles, the Chiefs better package a lucrative deal to jump into the top 10 because neither player is expected to wait long.
Kansas City might be hoping Kelvin Banks from Texas falls to the Chiefs later in the first round. If not, Oregon’s Josh Conerly could be there, or they might see versatile Grey Zabel from North Dakota State as a good fit at left tackle. Another possibility is the availability of Josh Simmons from national champion Ohio State.
ESPN draft expert Jordan Reid said Simmons could be the ideal fit, and the knee injury that prematurely ended his season with the Buckeyes might be the reason he’s available.
“Moore won't prevent the Chiefs from devoting more resources to improving their problematic tackle situation,” Reid said. “Kansas City wants a player with experience at left and right tackle. Josh Simmons (Ohio State) makes a lot of sense if he falls due to concern over his torn patellar tendon. He could compete with Moore or supplant Jawaan Taylor at right tackle.”
