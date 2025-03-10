BREAKING: Chiefs Land 49ers’ Tackle in First Minutes of Negotiating Window
Jaylon Moore replaced 49ers left tackle Trent Williams late last season, protecting the blind side of Brock Purdy. Now, the Chiefs have agreed to terms with Moore to protect the blind side of Patrick Mahomes.
Moore, 27, will sign a two-year, $30 million contract after the new league year opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET., Adam Schefter reported Monday. The deal includes $21.24 million guaranteed at signing.
Originally selected in the fifth round (155th overall) by the 49ers in the 2021 draft, Moore has played in 55 regular-season games with 12 starts over his four-year career. He started three games as a rookie, two in 2022, two in 2023 and five last year.
Filling in after Williams sustained an ankle injury and eventually went on injured reserve late last season, Moore started San Francisco games during Weeks 12-16 last season. However, in that Week 16 game at Miami, Moore sustained a quadriceps injury that forced him onto season-ending injured reserve for the last two games.
Moore is one of several moves the Chiefs have made on their offensive line, which allowed six sacks, most in the career of Mahomes, during the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.
First, the team designated Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith as its franchise player late last month. Smith reportedly signed his franchise-tag tender this past weekend, guaranteeing him at least $23.4 million in 2025 while he continues to negotiate a long-term contract with Kansas City.
Second, the Chiefs traded All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to Chicago last week for a fourth-round selection in 2026. Now that they have Moore, the Chiefs could look to the draft to replace Thuney – who ended the postseason as Kansas City’s left tackle – or move Kingsley Suamataia inside from tackle to guard.
Moore is believed to have become the Chiefs’ top target on Saturday, when the Ravens agreed to a long-term contract with left tackle Ronnie Stanley and taking him out of free agency.
The Chiefs continued to raid the San Francisco roster on Monday, reportedly agreeing to terms with running back Elijah Mitchell.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.