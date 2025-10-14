What’s Really Going On With the Chiefs This Season
The Kansas City Chiefs picked up an impressive win on Sunday Night Football in Week 6 over one of the best teams in the NFL, the Detroit Lions. Going into that game, there were a lot of people staying around the NFL that the Lions were going to handle the Chiefs.
That was not the case at all, and in fact, the Chiefs handled the Lions in this matchup. It was another impressive showing for the Chiefs' offense as it continues to improve and show they can score points with the best of them.
We know what the Chiefs defense gives them, and that it is their strongest unit on their team. With the defense and the offense playing the way they did in Week 6, the Chiefs can make a serious run. It is not out of reach for the Chiefs, and they want to continue getting better and developing the young players. They have done a great job of getting things going, even when it did not look good at the start of the season. The Chiefs are here, and they are going to be a tough out.
Are Chiefs still Elite?
This season, not one team has taken charge and shown that they are, without a doubt, one of the best teams in the NFL. We have seen that in previous years, but that has changed this season.
"Looking around the league, there has been little separation between the average and good teams. The Eagles and Bills fell from the unbeaten ranks last weekend, keeping the 1972 Dolphins safe for at least another year. The Jets are the only winless team, something that may not change soon," said Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated.
"Ultimately, it’s been a race to the middle. Going into Sunday, a staggering 17 teams either had two or three wins, including a whopping 11 of 16 NFC teams. In the AFC, the three-time defending conference champs are 2–3 in Kansas City, while the Ravens are 1–5."
"Then there are the defending-champion Eagles, who have lost two straight, including a 34–17 thrashing at the hands of the previously one-win Giants. Philadelphia’s season has been defined by drama, whether it’s A.J. Brown’s happiness or the increasing angst around first-time offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo."
"The best argument for a dominant team probably centers around the Lions or Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is 5–1 to lead the NFC while Detroit is 4–1 and playing on Sunday night. After losing in Week 1, the Lions have averaged 40.2 points per game, while the Buccaneers have wins over the 49ers, Falcons, Texans and Seahawks, while rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka has 469 yards to rank fourth in the NFL entering Sunday."
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).