One Trade That Would Give Chiefs An Edge
The Kansas City Chiefs have been better on the offensive side of the ball as of late. They have been showing that they have the ability to make big plays and be explosive. That has been what they have been trying to do for some time now.
They will need to keep doing that if they want to make any noise when it really matters this season. The one problem for the Chiefs has been the winning side of things. When the Chiefs' offense is firing on all cylinders, it usually results in wins. It has not been the case this season. Some games have resulted in losses when the offense has done well.
The Chiefs want to make sure that they are taking advantage of their offense when they are playing great football. But one thing that they need to do better as well is giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the run game. The Chiefs' run game has not been there this season and that is not a good sign for the Chiefs going forward. With a better run game, this team will be better and could make it way better on offense. It will keep the defense guessing on what they are going to do.
NFL Trade Deadline for Chiefs
With the NFL Deadline quickly approaching, the Chiefs could be on the lookout to add a running back. The Chiefs have made trades over the last few years that have seen them add players they think could help them. That could be the case once again this season.
Jacob Camenker of USA Today named New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara as one of the players that the Chiefs could trade for this season.
RB Alvin Kamara, Saints
"The Saints figure to be one of the NFL's worst teams in 2025 as they navigate a rebuild. That could lead them to consider trading Kamara, a 30-year-old running back who doesn't fit New Orleans' timeline for contention.
Kamara is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry this season, so he may not be a significant between-the-tackles upgrade for the Chiefs. That said, his pass-catching skills – he entered Week 6 having logged 590 career catches across 120 regular-season games – would make him an ideal fit as a checkdown weapon for Mahomes. Andy Reid would love drawing up plays for the versatile veteran."
