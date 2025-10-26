Arrowhead Report

Peyton Manning's Last NFL Loss is Remarkable Chiefs-Related Story

Hall of Famer recounts memories with former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

Zak Gilbert

Nov 15, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) slides as Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) closes in in the second quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) slides as Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) closes in in the second quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Peyton Manning won’t be able to shake it when he joins his brother and Billy Bob Thornton for another ManningCast on Monday.

It was in Denver on Nov. 15, 2015, and Alex Smith was under center for the Chiefs. On his way to the Hall of Fame, Manning finished 200-89 as a starter. But his last career loss was nearly his last career game.

I remember it well,” Smith recalled on Sunday NFL Countdown of the Chiefs’ 29-13 win, “because it didn't really happen often, man. I got my butt kicked by Peyton so many times. But nice to get at least one. He did go on to the Super Bowl.”

gary kubiak, peyton mannin
Nov 15, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak speaks to quarterback Peyton Manning (18) in the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Indeed, but not after then-head coach Gary Kubiak had to bench Manning in favor of Brock Osweiler following that loss to Kansas City.

“Yeah, I think I threw four interceptions,” Manning said Sunday morning, “I think I lost that game by myself.”

nunez-roches, jaye howar
Nov 15, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Jaye Howard (96) and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (99) celebrate the win over the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 29-13. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Five completions, four interceptions

Manning had only five completions to pair with those four interceptions (one each for Ron Parker, Sean Smith, Josh Mauga and Marcus Peters). In what would be not only his final career loss but also his final regular-season start, he finished 5 of 20 for 35 yards.

Manning didn’t even make it to the middle of the third quarter. Osweiler replaced him after a fourth interception, then started the final six regular-season games. But in the season finale against the Chargers, Osweiler sprained his knee.

brock osweiler, justin housto
Nov 15, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) prepares to sack Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Manning came off the bench to lead Denver to a 27-20 win in that finale, then started each of the three postseason games – including the Broncos’ 24-10 win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50. He became one of few players ever to retire after winning a Super Bowl, the last time Levi’s Stadium hosted the big game.

Remarkable rebound from 1-5

Smith, meanwhile, parlayed that mid-season win over Manning into an incredible 10-game winning streak (the Denver victory was No. 2 in that stretch). Kansas City, which had opened the year 1-5, finished 11-5.

alex smit
Jan 9, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) celebrates as he runs off the field following the Chiefs 30-0 victory against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at NRG Stadium . Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The Chiefs steamrolled the Texans in a wild-card playoff at Houston, 30-0, Andy Reid’s only career shutout before last week, then finally lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Two years later, with Manning well into post-retirement life, Smith led the Chiefs to another playoff berth with a rookie named Patrick Mahomes on the bench. But that season ended with a heartbreaking 22-21 home loss to Marcus Mariota and the Titans in the wild-card round.

marcus mariot
Jan 6, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Ron Parker (38) and linebacker Tamba Hali (91) during the second half in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mariota will start for the upset-minded Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).

Incidentally, that loss to Mariota marked the final start in Smith’s Kansas City tenure. The following March, the Chiefs traded him to Washington for DB Kendall Fuller and a draft choice, and Mahomes earned his first MVP.

Chiefs Kingdom, welcome to the Internet’s top information source, absolutely free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your thoughts on this story by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI