Peyton Manning's Last NFL Loss is Remarkable Chiefs-Related Story
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Peyton Manning won’t be able to shake it when he joins his brother and Billy Bob Thornton for another ManningCast on Monday.
It was in Denver on Nov. 15, 2015, and Alex Smith was under center for the Chiefs. On his way to the Hall of Fame, Manning finished 200-89 as a starter. But his last career loss was nearly his last career game.
“I remember it well,” Smith recalled on Sunday NFL Countdown of the Chiefs’ 29-13 win, “because it didn't really happen often, man. I got my butt kicked by Peyton so many times. But nice to get at least one. He did go on to the Super Bowl.”
Indeed, but not after then-head coach Gary Kubiak had to bench Manning in favor of Brock Osweiler following that loss to Kansas City.
“Yeah, I think I threw four interceptions,” Manning said Sunday morning, “I think I lost that game by myself.”
Five completions, four interceptions
Manning had only five completions to pair with those four interceptions (one each for Ron Parker, Sean Smith, Josh Mauga and Marcus Peters). In what would be not only his final career loss but also his final regular-season start, he finished 5 of 20 for 35 yards.
Manning didn’t even make it to the middle of the third quarter. Osweiler replaced him after a fourth interception, then started the final six regular-season games. But in the season finale against the Chargers, Osweiler sprained his knee.
Manning came off the bench to lead Denver to a 27-20 win in that finale, then started each of the three postseason games – including the Broncos’ 24-10 win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50. He became one of few players ever to retire after winning a Super Bowl, the last time Levi’s Stadium hosted the big game.
Remarkable rebound from 1-5
Smith, meanwhile, parlayed that mid-season win over Manning into an incredible 10-game winning streak (the Denver victory was No. 2 in that stretch). Kansas City, which had opened the year 1-5, finished 11-5.
The Chiefs steamrolled the Texans in a wild-card playoff at Houston, 30-0, Andy Reid’s only career shutout before last week, then finally lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Two years later, with Manning well into post-retirement life, Smith led the Chiefs to another playoff berth with a rookie named Patrick Mahomes on the bench. But that season ended with a heartbreaking 22-21 home loss to Marcus Mariota and the Titans in the wild-card round.
Mariota will start for the upset-minded Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
Incidentally, that loss to Mariota marked the final start in Smith’s Kansas City tenure. The following March, the Chiefs traded him to Washington for DB Kendall Fuller and a draft choice, and Mahomes earned his first MVP.
