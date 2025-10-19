Arrowhead Report

4 Bold Observations From Chiefs’ Win Over Raiders

How the Kansas City Chiefs reached historic highs on Sunday.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) is helped off the field by quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and and cornerback Nohl Williams (20) after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) is helped off the field by quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and and cornerback Nohl Williams (20) after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The kickoff temperature was only 57 at Arrowhead Stadium, but add a little bit of Rashee Rice and the Chiefs were cooking on Sunday. And when you’re hot, you’re hot.

The Chiefs, who’ve won four of their last five, got an old-fashioned get-right game Sunday, a 31-0 dismantling of the Raiders (2-5). Kansas City picked up significant momentum heading into a difficult two-game stretch before the bye (home against Washington next Monday night and at Buffalo in Week 9).

Rashee Ric
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The offensive line is saving this team

Anyone who lived through 2024 knows what a good offensive line – or lack thereof -- does for offensive efficiency. The Chiefs have more than a good offensive line this year. They have a deep offensive line.

That was on full display early in Sunday’s game when Trey Smith left with back issues. And when Mike Caliendo replaced him at right guard, the offense kept its high-octane level. The Chiefs at one point Sunday were without three of their five Week 1 starters, when Jawaan Taylor left with a shoulder injury.

isiah pacheco, patrick mahome
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball to running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jaylon Moore made his second straight start in place of Josh Simmons (personal) at left tackle.

Defense wins championships

The Chiefs’ defensive effort Sunday wasn’t simply suffocating, it was historic. Steve Spagnuolo’s unit allowed three first downs, fewest ever by a Chiefs defense in a single game (previous record was five, Dec. 7, 1997, at home in a 30-0 win over the Raiders).

Andy Reid picked up only his second shutout in 472 games as an NFL head coach, including postseason. The last time Kansas City shut out an opponent was Oct. 23, 2011, at the Oakland Coliseum in a 28-0 triumph over the Raiders.

chris jone
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Las Vegas managed only 95 net yards of offense. Sunday marked just the fourth time in franchise history the Chiefs held an opponent under 100 total yards, the first time since Dec. 7, 1997 in that win over the Raiders (93 yards). The Chiefs held the Seattle Seahawks to 89 yards on Dec. 24, 1995, and limited the Boston Patriots to 82 yards on Sept. 21, 1969.

The Raiders’ 17:52 time of possession was the lowest allowed by the Chiefs since Seattle held the ball for 17:45 on Oct. 29, 2006.

Kansas City’s 31-point margin of victory was its largest since the Taylor Swift Game, the 41-10 win over Chicago, Sept. 24, 2023.

Injuries are concerning

Up until Sunday, Kansas City was the NFL’s healthiest team. Not anymore.

In addition to Smith (back) and Taylor (shoulder), Kinglsey Suamataia got rolled up midway through the third quarter on an Isiah Pacheco run. After limping for several seconds, he returned to action but clearly was in pain the rest of the game.

kingsley suamatai
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) reacts during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs also lost promising rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott in the third quarter. On the play Norman-Lott was injured, officials flagged Raiders tackle Stone Forsythe, who hit the rookie after the play, for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness. Reid said after the game the rookie had a knee injury and the team would further evaluate him Monday.

Early in the game, Kareem Hunt left after appearing to roll his ankle. In a rare display of camaraderie by a starting quarterback, Mahomes helped off the field not only Hunt but also Norman-Lott.

Xavier Worth
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) carries the ball defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Xavier Worthy also appeared to aggravate his previously dislocated right shoulder on the big catch in the red zone that set up the Chiefs’ final touchdown. Cornerback Darnay Holmes was called for defensive holding on the play.

After throwing his helmet in disgust on the sideline, Worthy returned on the next series.

Key sequence could’ve been disastrous

Late in the first half, the ball literally bounced Kansas City’s way during a sequence that could’ve gotten the Raiders back in the game.

After Jamal Adams sacked Mahomes on a blitz off the edge, defensive tackle Jonah Laulu nearly intercepted his pass to Rice. On the next snap, the Tristin McCollum got a hand on Mahomes’ pass but JuJu Smith-Schuster somehow caught it for a 19-yard gain – converting on third-and-14.

Kansas City eventually got in the end zone on Mahomes’ back-shoulder toss to Rice, taking a 21-0 lead into halftime.

juju smith-schuste
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) carries the ball defended by Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom, the best source for breaking news and in-depth info and your team is always available with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your takeaways from Sunday’s win by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published |Modified
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI