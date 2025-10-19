4 Bold Observations From Chiefs’ Win Over Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The kickoff temperature was only 57 at Arrowhead Stadium, but add a little bit of Rashee Rice and the Chiefs were cooking on Sunday. And when you’re hot, you’re hot.
The Chiefs, who’ve won four of their last five, got an old-fashioned get-right game Sunday, a 31-0 dismantling of the Raiders (2-5). Kansas City picked up significant momentum heading into a difficult two-game stretch before the bye (home against Washington next Monday night and at Buffalo in Week 9).
The offensive line is saving this team
Anyone who lived through 2024 knows what a good offensive line – or lack thereof -- does for offensive efficiency. The Chiefs have more than a good offensive line this year. They have a deep offensive line.
That was on full display early in Sunday’s game when Trey Smith left with back issues. And when Mike Caliendo replaced him at right guard, the offense kept its high-octane level. The Chiefs at one point Sunday were without three of their five Week 1 starters, when Jawaan Taylor left with a shoulder injury.
Jaylon Moore made his second straight start in place of Josh Simmons (personal) at left tackle.
Defense wins championships
The Chiefs’ defensive effort Sunday wasn’t simply suffocating, it was historic. Steve Spagnuolo’s unit allowed three first downs, fewest ever by a Chiefs defense in a single game (previous record was five, Dec. 7, 1997, at home in a 30-0 win over the Raiders).
Andy Reid picked up only his second shutout in 472 games as an NFL head coach, including postseason. The last time Kansas City shut out an opponent was Oct. 23, 2011, at the Oakland Coliseum in a 28-0 triumph over the Raiders.
Las Vegas managed only 95 net yards of offense. Sunday marked just the fourth time in franchise history the Chiefs held an opponent under 100 total yards, the first time since Dec. 7, 1997 in that win over the Raiders (93 yards). The Chiefs held the Seattle Seahawks to 89 yards on Dec. 24, 1995, and limited the Boston Patriots to 82 yards on Sept. 21, 1969.
The Raiders’ 17:52 time of possession was the lowest allowed by the Chiefs since Seattle held the ball for 17:45 on Oct. 29, 2006.
Kansas City’s 31-point margin of victory was its largest since the Taylor Swift Game, the 41-10 win over Chicago, Sept. 24, 2023.
Injuries are concerning
Up until Sunday, Kansas City was the NFL’s healthiest team. Not anymore.
In addition to Smith (back) and Taylor (shoulder), Kinglsey Suamataia got rolled up midway through the third quarter on an Isiah Pacheco run. After limping for several seconds, he returned to action but clearly was in pain the rest of the game.
The Chiefs also lost promising rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott in the third quarter. On the play Norman-Lott was injured, officials flagged Raiders tackle Stone Forsythe, who hit the rookie after the play, for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness. Reid said after the game the rookie had a knee injury and the team would further evaluate him Monday.
Early in the game, Kareem Hunt left after appearing to roll his ankle. In a rare display of camaraderie by a starting quarterback, Mahomes helped off the field not only Hunt but also Norman-Lott.
Xavier Worthy also appeared to aggravate his previously dislocated right shoulder on the big catch in the red zone that set up the Chiefs’ final touchdown. Cornerback Darnay Holmes was called for defensive holding on the play.
After throwing his helmet in disgust on the sideline, Worthy returned on the next series.
Key sequence could’ve been disastrous
Late in the first half, the ball literally bounced Kansas City’s way during a sequence that could’ve gotten the Raiders back in the game.
After Jamal Adams sacked Mahomes on a blitz off the edge, defensive tackle Jonah Laulu nearly intercepted his pass to Rice. On the next snap, the Tristin McCollum got a hand on Mahomes’ pass but JuJu Smith-Schuster somehow caught it for a 19-yard gain – converting on third-and-14.
Kansas City eventually got in the end zone on Mahomes’ back-shoulder toss to Rice, taking a 21-0 lead into halftime.
