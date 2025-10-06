One Chiefs Trade that Would Put Them Over the Top
The Kansas City Chiefs' recent play on the offensive side of the ball got a lot of people talking about them making another serious run. A couple of weeks ago, that was not the case. In fact, it was the complete opposite of that.
Everyone around the league was talking about how the Chiefs' dynasty was down, and this was a completely different team after three games. The Chiefs' offense had its best performance in Week 4. They look like the old Chiefs offense we have not seen in a while.
The Chiefs are looking to continue to dominate on the offensive side of the ball. That is what has made teams led by head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes special. It is going to be interesting to see what this offense does to improve and if they can be consistent going forward. If they can do that, this team is going to be one of the favorites to come out of the AFC, and they are going to be hard to stop.
Chiefs Possible Trade
The Chiefs' offense is led by Mahomes, but they want to give him more support. And the big one is the running game. It has not been there for most of the season, but the Chiefs can make one big trade that will help the offense in a major way.
"Fresh reporting frames Hall as a top trade chip should the 0-5 Jets pivot to asset management with an expiring contract," said Shivam Damohe of Pro Football Network. "Latest trade rumors have floated the idea of Kansas City as a fit, citing Hall’s dual‑threat profile and the Chiefs’ need for consistent early‑down efficiency."
On Thursday, Kay Adams made theon‑air pitch: “He’s from Kansas City. He’s in the last year of his deal with the Jets. He’s looked great this year. He’s averaging over 85 total yards per game, more than Saquon, more thanDerrick Henry so far in his wobbly first quarter. This would instantly transform the Chiefs’ backfield,” Adams said.
“KC fans, you should be making posters, sending edible arrangements, putting out good juju, prayer, whatever, to make this thing happen, okay? Let’s do this. Get this done. Kansas City has only had a running back as their leading rusher once this season. I’ve been complaining about it. It’s been Mahomes and Worthy in other games. We’ve never seen Patrick with a running back like this. I need to see it happen. So there you have it,” Adams added.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).