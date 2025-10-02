One Big Trade the Chiefs Should Make
The Kansas City Chiefs, coming into the season, had a lot of questions on the offensive side of the ball. From their offensive line, their wide receivers, and at the running back position. This was the concern for the Chiefs coming into the season.
It was something that many were going to be looking at because a year that was a problem for this team. The Chiefs' offense did not look like it could function as a unit. It was frustrating all season last year, and now it can be a different story.
The first three weeks of this season, the Chiefs were not showing anything on the offensive side of the ball once again. It was looking very concerning once again. But in Week 4, the Chiefs finally broke through on the offensive side of the ball. The Chiefs' offense looks like the old vintage offense that we have seen before from head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are not looking like the team we see when they are playing their best brand of football.
Of course the Chiefs will have to build on this and play consistently like they did a week ago on the offense side of the ball. But there is no question that the Chiefs are capable of doing great things on the offensive side of the ball. Now we wonder what they would look like when they get all their offensive weapons back.
They could potentially be added another star to their team.
Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano proposed a trade that would send star running back Alvin Kamara to the Chiefs. That will be a blockbuster trade for the Chiefs.
Proposed trade: Fifth-round pick to Saints for RB Alvin Kamara
With Xavier Worthy back and Rashee Rice due back from suspension in Week 7, the Chiefs don’t need receiving help. However, they could use serious help in the run game. Kansas City’s running backs are averaging 3.5 yards per carry, with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt both slated to become free agents.
If the Chiefs can acquire Kamara from New Orleans for a late-round pick, it’s a no-brainer. Kansas City has only $3 million in cap space, but Kamara’s cap hit is a proration of $2.9 million before a nonguaranteed 11.5 million next year. Through four games, Kamara has 256 rushing yards and a touchdown.
