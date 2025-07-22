Chiefs' Andy Reid Sounds Off on AFC West Competition
With training camp underway for the Kansas City Chiefs, the climb back to the top of the NFL mountain has begun. The Chiefs have their work cut out for them this season in pursuit of their tenth consecutive AFC West division title, as the rest of their divisional rivals improved their rosters this offseason.
Three out of the four franchises in the division made the playoffs last season, as the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos have both been predicted to take a step forward and dethrone the Chiefs. While the Chiefs can't win the division early, they can lose it if losses begin to stack up.
On top of the rosters being competitive in the division, the men leading the franchises behind the headset are some of the best that the National Football League has to offer. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid goes into the new season knowing that the division can pose issues if they're not careful.
"I mean, the AFC West is a tough conference, and it's not getting any worse," Coach Reid said before training camp. "That's for sure. I mean, these guys, there's good coaching, and they've got good players. So just that alone is a great challenge for us. And so here we sit, and we have an opportunity to put ourselves in a position to make ourselves better every day that we go through this thing. So let's do that."
Knowing that some of the Chiefs' biggest games this season are against divisional foes, those should be viewed as must-win for Kansas City. The Chiefs begin their season against the Chargers, led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Getting a win in Week 1 is crucial for the Chiefs franchise.
Coach Reid has maneuvered his way through the division in the past, so his acknowledgment of the competition that the AFC West has before the season begins means that he will push his players even harder this training camp.
You have to believe that the Chiefs roster has seen all of the predictions about them taking a step back this season, but as long as they have Coach Reid leading the charge, they should be in a good position.
