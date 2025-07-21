Andy Reid Sounds Off on Recently Extended Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs ended their offseason before training camp began by extending two of their homegrown talents for the foreseeable future: offensive guard Trey Smith and defensive end George Karlaftis.
The Chiefs signed Smith to a four-year, $94 million extension, with $70 million guaranteed, which helps solidify the offensive line for years to come. On Sunday, July 20, the Chiefs signed Karlaftis to a four-year, $93 million contract extension, as the former first-rounder will be fully guaranteed $62 million.
The Chiefs made it a priority of theirs this offseason to extend their homegrown players, as they have been the reasons for the franchise's success. It also helps solidify coaching-player relationships for the future. So long as Coach Reid and Coach Spagnuolo are with the franchise, Smith and Karlaftis will be taken care of.
Coach Reid discussed the extensions and gave his thoughts on Sunday before training camp began, having nothing but positive things to say about the players he's grown to know on a personal level.
"How great is that, man? Six-round pick, came in with a lung situation and the blood clots, and was able to work through that. And it's a great thing that he was able to work through that just for his overall health, football or no football," Reid said of Smith.
"But to be able to come in and play at the level that he's played at, and that toughness that he brings with it. So he's an aggressive personality on the field, teddy bear off the field, but an aggressive personality on the field, man. He brings it every game."
"That's a great thing, and he's a heck of a player. And he's done a great job here, and he's profiting from that. And our team also is profiting from him being around, so it's a win-win there," Reid said of Karlaftis.
"Always a relentless player. I mean, that's what you get with George. He's smart, relentless, you can trust and know he's reliable. You can trust that he's gonna be there and do the right things and go 100 miles an hour doing them, so very well respected that way."
