Former Chief Returns to Arrowhead Stadium for Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs head back to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time of the 2025 campaign, looking for a different result. The Chiefs dropped their home opener to the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, and now will host a large threat in the AFC in the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens and Chiefs go into Week 4 with the same record of one win and two losses. Both teams have lost to teams that made the playoffs last season and have defeated teams that find themselves amid a rebuild. Safe to say that a lot is riding on this game for both franchises.
The Return
While this will be the second time the Chiefs are at home this season, it will be the first time that former Chiefs wide receiver, now Ravens wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins will be back in Kansas City since signing with Baltimore as a free agent this offseason.
Hopkins spent one season with the Chiefs, and it came last season. Safe to say that when the opportunity presented itself to the Chiefs' front office, they decided to bring back other players before offering a contract to Hopkins, leading him to where he is now.
The long-time NFL veteran has been serviceable for several years, collecting five Pro Bowl nods as well as three All Pros. Last year with the Chiefs, Hopkins had 437 receiving yards in 10 games with the franchise, scoring two touchdowns.
Since Leaving KC
Hopkins signing with the Ravens was the right move for both parties, as the veteran looks to contribute to another franchise chasing a Super Bowl ring, while the Chiefs hone in on adding and developing their young wide receivers on the roster. Hopkins' best years are behind him, also, from what he's produced the last couple of seasons.
Thus far with Baltimore, the former Chiefs wide receiver has played in all three games of the campaign and has collected 112 receiving yards in five receptions. His utilization may not be high, but he is still a player the Chiefs defense will have to take note of whenever he does appear on the field for Baltimore.
Despite Hopkins' return, the real story to watch is which AFC juggernaut will fall to 1-3 to begin the season.
