One Chief Turning a Corner Just in Time for Week 4
One of the biggest blows the Kansas City Chiefs took to begin the season was losing wide receiver Xavier Worthy within the first few plays against the Los Angeles Chargers. The friendly fire resulted in a dislocated shoulder, and has kept him on the sidelines since. However, from what we've seen in practice videos, things may be going the Chiefs' way ahead of Week 4.
In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down how the Chiefs may finally have some good luck on their side heading into a big game early in the season.
To Watch Today's Episode, Click Here:
Below is head coach Andy Reid's Sept 24 press conference previewing the franchise's upcoming game and recapping last week. View his comments below.
Q: On Patrick Mahomes throwing deeper this season.
REID: “We practiced it. You’ve got to practice that. The percentages go down on long balls anyways
compared to the short intermediate gains the further you go down the field. So, you’ve got to put in the time there and practice it and as coaches we got to make sure we give them an opportunity to do that before game time. We spent a little bit more time with that, so it would be a part of the offense. And then he (Patrick Mahomes) could get used to these guys doing the routes.”
Q: After halftime did you guys come out more confident offensively?
REID: “Yeah, I thought it was better the second half for sure. It ended on a good note that way, but you’ve got to build on that, when you’re going against a good defense. So, you got to make sure we take care of business this week. Make sure we detail our work.”
Q: What do you see from the Ravens defensively?
REID: “Well (Defensive Coordinator Zach) Orr, he’s a good one – defensive coordinator. He brings guys from all over when needed and at the same time they play good sound defense on top of that. They’ve got good players. I’m sure he will have some change ups from what he did with us last time. We’ll just have to adjust to it. But he does a nice job with that defense (and) he has a lot of flexibility there of what he can do and with the players.”
Q: What do you expect from the Ravens?
REID: “They’re a tough football team. It should be a good tough football game, and that’s the way you
prepare yourself, sure.”
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).