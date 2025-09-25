This Concern Is Huge for Chiefs, Not So Much Ravens
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't performed like the Chiefs that the NFL world has been used to seeing from them to begin the 2025 campaign. Dropping two games against playoff-contending teams is a tad concerning for a franchise hell bent on making 2025 its revenge season.
Going into Week 4, the narrative is written on the walls: One team must fall to 1-3 between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. The two franchises have had similar parallels this year, both losing to teams that made the playoffs last season, and beating teams that are in a rebuild/retooling mode.
Both the Ravens and Chiefs have been listed as top contenders to come out of the AFC, but given that one will start 1-3, the odds aren't on their side, seeing how well the Buffalo Bills have played this season thus far. For Kansas City to feel comfortable moving forward, they have to compete with Baltimore in a way that the Ravens have done better than Kansas City.
Offensive Presence
If it weren't for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs could be in a very bad spot, perhaps being winless still to this point in the campaign. But one thing the Ravens have done well in their defeats is score points, something the Chiefs have been average at.
Through three games this year, the Ravens have averaged 37 points a game in three weeks of the campaign, whereas the Chiefs have scored 20 points on average. This concern is big enough for former six-time Pro Bowler Jeff Saturday.
- "Here's why I would say that I'm not concerned with the Ravens is because they can score a lot of points and they have that. You're going to win games in the NFL by score by outscoring their defense, even if they're not the same as they were. They can hold teams down, and you can outscore them. The Chiefs, for me, are a concern because they haven't shown any life offensively. You know, they can't run the ball. They don't have explosive players," Saturday said on ESPN's Get Up.
Should the Chiefs be able to score and keep up with the Ravens, perhaps Baltimore's defense will crumble late. But if the Chiefs aren't matching what Lamar Jackson will be doing, it will be a very difficult game for Kansas City to walk out victors.
