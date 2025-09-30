Playing the Karlaftis Card: How Chiefs Have Thrived With DE
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This past offseason, Aaron Schatz called George Karlaftis the NFL’s most underrated edge rusher. Safe to say, after the season’s first four games, the Chiefs’ defensive end is no longer underrated.
“George gives us a ton of snaps,” head coach Andy Reid said Monday. “He plays almost the whole game every week and very seldom comes out. Again, he brings that aggressive heartbeat.
“Even though he might not get home, he’s always around, and he just keeps getting better. He’s got a little bit of the diehard battery deal in him, so he keeps on going.”
Snaps are up
He’s been going more than any season in his career, in on 88 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season. That’s more than 2024 (83 percent), 2023 (75 percent) and his rookie campaign (64 percent). But it’s not more than he can handle.
Karlaftis leads the team in sacks (three) and quarterback hits (10). He also paces Kansas City defensive linemen with 18 tackles, significant because he had 35 all of last season. And with Chris Jones drawing so many double teams through the season’s first quarter, Karlaftis has been winning his one-on-one matchups.
“I think we're just going to keep on getting better,” Karlaftis said last week, “like we have as long as I've been here. We got trust in every single one of the guys in the D-line room, linebackers, whoever rushes the passer, and I think we're just going to keep getting better.”
3 key plays against Ravens Sunday
Karlaftis keeps getting better, too. In Sunday’s win over the league’s most prolific scoring offense, he made three plays to keep the Ravens off rhythm.
- During a key first-half sequence that included Lamar Jackson committing two delay-of-game penalties over a three-play span, Karlaftis sensed blood in the water. Jackson had to dodge a Karlaftis sack by intentionally grounding a pass. After failing to convert the ensuing third-and-26, Baltimore had to punt.
- Karlaftis also combined with Chris Jones to pressure Jackson midway through the second quarter, helping to create a fumble that Drue Tranquill recovered.
- And with the Ravens trying to get back in the game, his third-quarter sack in the red zone forced Baltimore to settle for a field goal.
The week before on the road against the Giants, Karlaftis helped the Chiefs secure their first win. He established career highs in tackles (10) and tackles for loss (three), including a sack and pass defensed. He now owns sacks in three of four games this season, and four of his last five dating back to the Super Bowl.
Points are what matter most
Steve Spagnuolo cares most about one statistic, and Karlaftis has helped to keep that number down over the last three games. With Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City needs only one more point.
“We know if we hold the opponent's offense to a certain amount of points,” Karlaftis said, “that we have a pretty good chance of winning. Because we got 15 and those guys on offense, right? And Spags emphasizes that every single offseason. So, for us, it starts with that.”
The Chiefs enter Monday’s game against the Jaguars ranked eighth in the league, allowing 19.0 points per game.
