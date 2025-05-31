NFL’s Most Underrated Edge Rusher Resides on Steve Spagnuolo’s Defense
Kansas City’s defensive depth chart has just two starters drafted in the first round, cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis. They’re the flagship players in Brett Veach’s masterpiece, the 2022 draft, and they could become the first players in 32 years to help their team to Super Bowls in each of their first four NFL seasons.
Only three teams have more sacks than the Chiefs (151) since Veach drafted Karlaftis at 30th overall in 2022: Baltimore (162), Philadelphia (154) and Dallas (152). But for whatever reason, Karlaftis hasn’t seemed to have earned the external respect he deserves, despite his 24½ career sacks.
ESPN.com is out to do something about that. Earlier this week, the site called Karlaftis the NFL’s most underrated edge rusher.
“If you want to find an underrated edge rusher, there's a general rule to follow: Look for someone who ranks a lot higher in pressures than sacks,” wrote analyst Aaron Schatz. “That means he's getting to the quarterback and causing negative plays for the opponent, even if he isn't getting the press.
“In 2024, Karlaftis was that guy. He followed up a 10.5-sack season in 2023 with eight sacks last season, but his pressure total was far more impressive. Karlaftis was tied for 14th in the NFL with 44 pressures. He added 11 more pressures in three playoff games and had three sacks against the Texans in the AFC divisional round.”
Pressure is also something Veach effectively removed from the broad shoulders of Karlaftis in April. And Veach did it in one night, over the span of four picks and less than 30 minutes.
On Day 2 of the draft, the Chiefs selected defensive tackle Omar Norman-Lott at the end of Round 2 (63rd overall) and edge rusher Ashton Gillotte (66th overall) at the top of Round 3.
Norman-Lott was drafted primarily on the strength of the pass-rush skills he put on film at Tennessee, and Steve Spagnuolo will happily carve out a prime slot in his defensive-line rotation. Karlaftis, Chris Jones and even Patrick Mahomes can’t wait.
Gillotte, meanwhile, led the nation in hurries last year at Louisville. With even half of that production as an NFL rookie, drawing more attention from opponents in protection schemes, Karlaftis figures to benefit greatly.
