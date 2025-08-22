Is There NFL-Wide Fatigue With the Chiefs?
There has been talk around the league about the Chiefs this offseason. But it is not like the talk we've seen of them in previous offseasons. It can be because many do not believe the Chiefs will have the success they have seen from them in the past. Or it can be because they are tired of the Chiefs every offseason, and they are having Chiefs fatigue.
The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to take the field for the new National Football League season. That bad taste of losing the Super Bowl last season is still there, and it is going to stay there all this season.
They want to get started because they know they are a better team this season and are ready to show it. It all starts with head coach Andy Reid and starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs are looking to show that they have fixed the things that hurt them last season. The Chiefs addressed many positions, but until they take the field and prove to other teams they are better, teams are going to come after their weakness.
Chiefs Fatigue?
The Chiefs are going to have another interesting season, but they are ready for all the teams that are on their schedule. The Chiefs are looking to dominate this season.
"Well, it is interesting that we have not talked about them that much," said Kyle Bryant on Good Morning Football. "It is not fatigue, but it is just a concession. You got it, you run with this thing ... They are just solid, strong, consistent, immortal, they just turn it up every single year. So, it is like you know, January is where they also were, they make their run, February is for the Chiefs, and August is for losers trying to become winners, and we prop them up and hope for them."
"None of those guys are August players ... As far as the Chiefs are concerned, the first four months, they are not concerned. The first four months, they do not need to exist ... It is the Chiefs, it is them, it is a compliment, it is solid. There is no insult. It is just every year, it is a dynasty upon dynasties."
