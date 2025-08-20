Are Chiefs Still Being Undervalued?
The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to take the field for the new National Football League season. That bad taste of losing the Super Bowl last season is still there, and it is going to stay there all this season. They want to get started because they know they are a better team this season and are ready to show it. It all starts with head coach Andy Reid and starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs are looking to show that they have fixed the things that hurt them last season. The Chiefs addressed many positions, but until they take the field and prove to other teams they are better, teams are going to come after their weakness. The Chiefs are going to have another interesting season, but they are ready for all the teams that are on their schedule. The Chiefs are looking to dominate this season.
We know that the stars for the Chiefs will be ready to play their best football, but they still need help from the support cast. That is going to go a long way for the Chiefs this season if they want to make another big run to winning a Super Bowl in 2025. The Chiefs have a lot of good weapons on the offensive side of the ball. And if the Chiefs get the production they believe they will from their other guys, they will be in good shape this season.
One analyst gave his top teams' rankings going into the new season. And he had the Chiefs in a fair spot.
Chiefs Ranking
"Number five, Kansas City," said Colin Cowherd on The Herd. "The last two seasons, they have been number 15 in scoring offense. All right? So, they are getting old at tight end. Chris Jones is not getting younger. I like the hierarchy of the franchise, but they are not going to go 11-0 in one-score games. The division is tougher. God, if they could go 8-4 in one-score games, you would feel great about it. But I think they are built for the postseason."
"Great coaching, great quarterback, old weapon. But I think they will get dinged up in the regular season. They are still waiting on the Rashee Rice news, on the suspension. That does not help because I thought he developed into a number one wide receiver."
