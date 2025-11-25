What the NFL's Harsh Truth on Chiefs Really Is

The Kansas City Chiefs have not been their usual self this season. The Chiefs are on the outside looking in when it comes to getting into the playoffs. And they could be facing a reality where they do not make it. That is a surprise to everyone in football.

That is something we would have never thought we would see or even talk about with head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes still intact. That is what they are facing right now.

It could be a lot of things but one thing that is coming into play is the fatigue factor. The Chiefs are getting older in some important positions, with some key players as well. These are years of making those deep runs from winning Super Bowls and the runs they made to the Super Bowl. They will not say it, but those runs could be catching up to them.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports had some great insights from NFL people about the Chiefs and why they are having the season they are.

NFL Coaches and Executives Say why Chiefs Are in Decline

Front office executive No. 1: "Biggest difference I think the real difference is OL play decline, receiver decline (also absence of Rice), Kelce not as potent as he once was. Also I think their secondary is average."

Front office executive No. 2: "Their losses have come to playoff teams on one score games. They used to win those. I don't think it is a "sound the alarms" situation. Offense and defense still rank high in EPA [third on offense, 12th on defense.] But a couple of things:

Offensively the offensive line isn't what it was last year. Loss of [Joe] Thuney, Trey Smith not playing as well since he got paid and LT being a roller coaster. That coupled with early season suspension to Rice and the injury to Worthy, they couldn't get their feet under themselves. The lack of consistency and attention to detail overall is holding them back in the close games they used to always wins.

"Defensively they have tried to replace Justin Reid with youth and they lost [Tershawn] Wharton, who gave them eight-plus sacks and 40 pressures, with Tillery, magnified by Chris Jones not playing as well. They have never been a big run team, so when the pass game isn't in sync because the players haven't always been in the lineup, that slows them down."

