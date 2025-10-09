Pacheco Explains How Chiefs Mentally Approach ‘Championship Teams Every Week’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco spoke at the podium before Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-3) are hosting the Lions (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On taking positives from Monday’s loss:
“Just build on the good, and you know, you learn from the bad. And that's the mentality we got, and that's what we're carrying. And we're excited for this week.”
On what he’s seen that’s good in this team:
“Together. We're building something special here and, together, every week, you see how tough we are. Not pointing a finger, we're building on each other, loving on each other, and we're gonna get going.”
On the season-best production both he and Kareem Hunt had last week:
“Having fun, allowing the game to come to us and just being excited for one another. And you know, whoever makes the play, make it. And you know, it's good for the team.”
On channeling his aggressive style into patience in hitting holes:
“Yes, just detailing my work throughout the weeks here. Every week is getting faster and faster. You got guys coming out more hyper, their players. And, you know, as you get their best, it’s a championship team here we’re playing every week. So, you know, we got to come out there rolling and it starts at practice.”
On developing that patience, setting aside his 4.3 speed until he can hit the hole:
“Yes, it's practice. Coming out to practice and working, just practicing just like it’s the game. That's the mentality I carry at practice. So, when I'm in the game situations, knowing that those are the details that I was working on during the week.”
On how the team can execute the ‘winning’ plays that Patrick Mahomes mentioned:
“Just love on each other more. That's it. Just trust the process. Trust each other. Just fight every play.”
On being the emotional leader of the offense, and taking the game on his shoulders in critical moments:
“Yeah, you know, you got to love this (sh**). Yeah, you got to love it. And that's the mentality. You got to carry it throughout the season. You know, it gets tougher. And if everybody's on the same mission, same page, we’re all buying in, just makes each other stronger. And during those moments you go up and down, you don't point the finger. You know that these are the moments we practice on.”
On Andy Reid mentioning his effort in the passing game:
“Yes, I'm having fun out there being able to catch the ball; it’s a part of the game. And, you know, when we're out there at practice, being the last line of defense, pass pro is first, and then you got to go out there and get into the route. So, you got a lot of things flying at you, but where you got to be with the quarterback and, you know, last line of defense. Just be ready. Eyes open.”
On catching the ball and seeing fewer tacklers, as opposed to running into the line:
“When you catch in the flat, you got like five, six guys flying at you, because you know the point of direction you're heading to. You got to get vertical. So just find areas to work on and having fun with it.”
On developing chemistry with Josh Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia:
“Starts at practice, you know, believing in each other, telling them, pumping them up. I love this (sh**), so I tell them every day, ‘Bro, let's go. Let's rule. It's that time.’ We're supposed to go at practice so when the game comes, we're flying around, making things happen.”
On learning the blocking style of the left side of the offensive line:
“Yes, just trusting the scheme, believing the coaches, believe in the players and myself, most importantly.”
On mentioning ‘practice’ several times, and whether they’ve had to adjust after playing Monday night:
“Yes, you got a shorter week, quick turnaround, so not as physical during the week, not as many pads practices. So, during those times, it’s important that we are out there that we have those plays that's been called. Practice it like it’s the game. You only get so many of those, and we got to execute.”
