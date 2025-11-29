Top 3 Chiefs Offensive Performers vs. Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has been competitive all season long, regardless of the consistent one-score defeats. Some could argue that the Chiefs' losses this season hurt more than the wins feel good, considering several come at the expense of a close game.

Thanksgiving was another example of the offense putting together a strong performance, yet ending in defeat, this time to the Dallas Cowboys. Several offensive players stepped up when needed, but there were three in particular who stood out above the rest.

Here are the top three Chiefs in the Thanksgiving performance, according to Pro Football Focus' Premium Statistics (minimum 30 snaps played).

3. QB Patrick Mahomes

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is seen before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' franchise player continues to be the backbone of the entire roster. Offensively, some could argue Mahomes is the best offensive performer against the Cowboys, but in the eyes of PFF, he has to settle for being in the top three.

According to PFF, Mahomes earned an overall rating of 71.3, a passer rating of 72, a run grade of 56.3, and a run blocking grade of 60.2. Statistically, Mahomes finished the game collecting 261 passing yards, four touchdown passes, and 30 rushing yards.

He was sacked three times, the fifth game in a row that Mahomes has been sacked three or more times.

2. RB Kareem Hunt

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' ground game had its struggles against the Cowboys, but Kareem Hunt once again led the charge out of all those who carried the football. With how he's playing, Isiah Pacheco might be the odd man out when hitting free agency, depending on how the Chiefs' front office views Hunt's production.

According to PFF, Hunt finished the game with an overall grade of 71.7, a pass/receiving grade of 59.5, a pass blocking grade of 80.2, a rushing grade of 73.1, and a 60 run blocking grade. He completed the game with 59 rushing yards in 14 carries.

1. C Creed Humphrey

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) celebrate a touchdown carry by running back Kareem Hunt (29) (center) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' offensive line took some major hits against the Cowboys, as Josh Simmons and Jawaan Taylor came out of the game due to injury. But as it remains consistent, Creed Humphrey ranks in the top three in PFF's best offensive performers.

According to PFF, Humphrey was the best offensive player on Thursday, earning an overall grade of 76.2, a pass block grade of 80.4, and a run blocking grade of 73.9. Humphrey has been the best offensive lineman the Chiefs could have asked for this season, hands down.

