Reid Addresses Uncharacteristic Penalties After Loss to Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke at the podium following the Chiefs’ 31-28 loss at Jacksonville on Monday night.
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement:
“All right, don't really have a lot of injuries to talk about, other than (Josh) Simmons was sick before the game. It hit him quickly, and we just were being precautionary there. Other than that, everybody came out okay. My hat goes off to Jacksonville. They did a nice job.
"We obviously had 13 penalties to their four. Whether I agree with them or don't agree with them, it doesn't matter. They called them. And so, you have that many penalties, you give up field position. You can out stat them to death, but it doesn't matter. It's the score that matters, and we've got to take care of business there. So, with that, time is yours.”
On Jacksonville’s game-winning drive:
“Yeah, well, I mean, they had a good starting point at the 40. We got to do a better job there with a kick, and then, when you talk about game of inches, it's a game of inches. And 35 (Jaylen Watson) had a chance right there. He was right in perfect position, and he was off by an inch, and they made the catch. And you know that happened. So still got to bow up and stop them. We didn't get that done.”
On Devin Lloyd’s interception returned 99 yards for a touchdown:
“Yeah, they popped out. They showed blitz, and popped that guy out. I didn't see him, and it ended up being an interception.”
On the offensive production, averaging 7.6 yards per play:
“Yeah, listen, I've told you this before. As much as these losses hurt, and the wins, there's always good and bad in each. Things you can learn from and move forward with. We've got to make sure we do that, but we've got to be more disciplined with the penalty part of it, and then I've got to obviously evaluate those and go from there.”
On scoring the final Chiefs touchdown, and balancing the clock:
“Yeah, that's a tough ask, because it's the No. 1 defense in the National Football League we're playing against. So, we want to make sure that we get in the end zone. I have full trust in our defense, that and special teams, that they’ll take care of business.
“So, we scored. You have to do the best job you possibly can to get in the end zone. I didn't want to sit there and have to kick a field goal, and do that for sure.
On Nick Bolton’s first-quarter forced fumble on the goal line:
“It was great. It was a great play. Both teams were down in there, you know, and had turnovers. So Nick did a nice job, and we were alert enough to grab the ball there. So, it was good.”
On the four special-teams penalties:
“No, I mean, no, there wasn't a common denominator, other than a couple guys got called twice. We got to just fix the problems with it.”
On Trevor Lawrence’s game-winning touchdown run:
“Yeah, I thought we had him there, but he's a competitor. He had a good day, running with his legs.”
