Contractual Differences: Shocking Chasm Between Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence

Even more impressive history could await Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on Monday night.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7), Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) greet each other at center field for the coin toss before the start of Saturday's game. The Jaguars led 20 to 10 at the end of the first half. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in the Jaguars first preseason game of the season Saturday, August10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Bob / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NFL needed only 76 words to preview something that could happen Monday in Jacksonville, easily one of its more remarkable achievements since tonsillitis forced Curly Lambeau to leave Notre Dame and start the Green Bay Packers.

“Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes,” the league noted in a weekly press release, “recorded four touchdown passes last week and became the fastest player in NFL history (116 regular-season games) to reach 250 career touchdown passes.

“Including the postseason, Mahomes has 298 touchdown passes in 137 career games and with two touchdown passes on Monday Night Football at Jacksonville (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC), can surpass Aaron Rodgers (147 games) as the fastest player to 300 career touchdown passes, including the postseason, in NFL history.”

patrick mahomes, aaron rodger
Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mahomes – potentially in Game No. 138 when Kansas City (2-2) visits Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan) -- will become the fastest to 300 by a massive margin.

in context of full careers

But that number might be more appreciated in the context of full quarterback careers. Only 16 players have ever reached the plateau, including postseason. Tom Brady leads that all-time list with 737. Drew Brees is next at 608.

johnny unita
Sep 17, 1972; Baltimore, MD, USA: FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas (19) in action against the St. Louis Cardinals at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Herb Weitman-Imagn Images / Herb Weitman-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Pro Football Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas (297), Dan Fouts (266), Jim Kelly (258), Sonny Jurgensen (255), Steve Young (252) and Kansas City’s own Len Dawson (246) never got there over their full careers.

Enter Trevor Lawrence

Now enter Trevor Lawrence. Granted, the Jacksonville quarterback has only been a starter since he entered the league as the No. 1-overall selection in the 2021 draft. But Lawrence has 79 touchdown passes through four-plus seasons, 66 games including playoffs. That’s only 1.2 touchdown passes per game.

Mahomes has 298 touchdown passes in 137 career games, a 2.2 average that’s a full touchdown more per game than Lawrence. Brady played 23 seasons and 383 games, including playoffs, and averaged 1.9 touchdown passes per contest.

According to Over the Cap, Lawrence is currently tied with Jordan Love, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen as the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, making $55 million on an average annual basis. Only Dak Prescott ($60 million) makes more per year.

Dak Prescott, Micah Parson
Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) stares at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Tied for 14th

Mahomes, per Over the Cap, ranks tied for 14th with Atlanta’s backup quarterback, Kirk Cousins, at $45 million annually.

Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly restructured their deals in March to free up cap space and dollars to allow the Chiefs flexibility to sign free agents.

