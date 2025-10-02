Contractual Differences: Shocking Chasm Between Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NFL needed only 76 words to preview something that could happen Monday in Jacksonville, easily one of its more remarkable achievements since tonsillitis forced Curly Lambeau to leave Notre Dame and start the Green Bay Packers.
“Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes,” the league noted in a weekly press release, “recorded four touchdown passes last week and became the fastest player in NFL history (116 regular-season games) to reach 250 career touchdown passes.
“Including the postseason, Mahomes has 298 touchdown passes in 137 career games and with two touchdown passes on Monday Night Football at Jacksonville (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC), can surpass Aaron Rodgers (147 games) as the fastest player to 300 career touchdown passes, including the postseason, in NFL history.”
Mahomes – potentially in Game No. 138 when Kansas City (2-2) visits Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan) -- will become the fastest to 300 by a massive margin.
in context of full careers
But that number might be more appreciated in the context of full quarterback careers. Only 16 players have ever reached the plateau, including postseason. Tom Brady leads that all-time list with 737. Drew Brees is next at 608.
Meanwhile, Pro Football Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas (297), Dan Fouts (266), Jim Kelly (258), Sonny Jurgensen (255), Steve Young (252) and Kansas City’s own Len Dawson (246) never got there over their full careers.
Enter Trevor Lawrence
Now enter Trevor Lawrence. Granted, the Jacksonville quarterback has only been a starter since he entered the league as the No. 1-overall selection in the 2021 draft. But Lawrence has 79 touchdown passes through four-plus seasons, 66 games including playoffs. That’s only 1.2 touchdown passes per game.
Mahomes has 298 touchdown passes in 137 career games, a 2.2 average that’s a full touchdown more per game than Lawrence. Brady played 23 seasons and 383 games, including playoffs, and averaged 1.9 touchdown passes per contest.
According to Over the Cap, Lawrence is currently tied with Jordan Love, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen as the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, making $55 million on an average annual basis. Only Dak Prescott ($60 million) makes more per year.
Tied for 14th
Mahomes, per Over the Cap, ranks tied for 14th with Atlanta’s backup quarterback, Kirk Cousins, at $45 million annually.
Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly restructured their deals in March to free up cap space and dollars to allow the Chiefs flexibility to sign free agents.
