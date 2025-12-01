How Andy Reid’s Recipe for Righting Chiefs Is 3-Pronged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs Kingdom hasn’t felt this amount of heartburn over missing the playoffs in 11 years. But at least Andy Reid knows the exact antacid his team needs to remedy the situation.

Eliminate the penalties in crucial situations, stop failing to capitalize on takeaway opportunities and operate with heightened urgency on third downs, both offensively and defensively. That’s the recipe Reid will use when Houston (7-5) visits Kansas City (6-6) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

“And penalties are killers,” Reid said Monday in his first comments since the 31-28 loss at Dallas.

“And you want to create turnovers on the defensive side; when you have opportunities to do that, you've got to capitalize on them. Third downs become important on both sides of the ball.”

Penalties

Reid wouldn’t use the Thanksgiving penalty discrepancy as a crutch, even after officials flagged his defensive secondary for the most pass-interference infractions in the second half of an NFL game over the last 35 seasons. According to OptaStats, the Chiefs’ five pass-interference infractions (four DPI, one OPI) after halftime were unprecedented since the league expanded its playoff field in 1990, and all were subjective and subject to controversy.

The Chiefs are 0-4 with 10 penalties or more, and 6-2 in the other games, including a penalty-free game against Detroit when Kansas City halted a red-hot Lions team in Week 6.

And the reason penalties are so important, according to Reid, is that they interrupt flow and wipe out important plays, such as Travis Kelce’s early rushing touchdown against the Colts on Nov. 23. That’s the difference between 6-6, 7-5, 8-4 or even 9-3, he said.

“I'm telling you,” the head coach said, “it's a few plays there. That's what it is.”

Takeaway opportunities

Trent McDuffie, the victim of three pass-interference calls in that second half at Dallas, brushed aside that bad luck and nearly reversed his team’s fortunes in the fourth quarter.

With Dallas up 28-21 and driving, McDuffie forced a George Pickens fumble at the Chiefs’ 8-yard line. But in a game-saving effort, KaVontae Turpin beat multiple Kansas City defenders to recover the fumble and preserve the drive. Dallas kicked a field goal to go up two scores, 31-21, with three-and-a-half minutes in regulation.

Leo Chenal and Nick Bolton also had interception opportunities that fell harmlessly to the AT&T Stadium turf.

“A fumble that might be right there,” Reid said Monday, “well, make sure you're following the play, get on the play. Or an interception that goes through your hands, make sure we squeeze the ball. So, those are things we can take care of. Those are things that we control and we take care of. So, I think we can pinpoint the things that are going on and work on them and fix them.”

Third downs

Another pinpointed area, Reid said, are third downs. Offensively, when the Chiefs convert at least seven third downs this season, they’re 3-0. When they only manage six or less, they’re 3-6.

On defense, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys carved up the Chiefs on third down, going 9-for-16. Reid said one of the factors that would’ve helped Kansas City alleviate those killer conversions is better pass rush. The Chiefs haven’t had a sack since the first series at Denver on Nov. 16, going most of three games without one.

“We can get a little bit more rush on the on the defensive side,” Reid said. “On the offensive side, we can continue to work our protection and scheme there. But you can't allow quarterbacks at this level to stand back there and throw the ball with comfortable feet. I think we know that. And so, you've got to make sure that you have pressure on those guys. And when that takes place, then you've got to make sure that your coverage is tight.”

