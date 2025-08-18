Chiefs Rookie Proving Why He is the Real Deal
The Kansas City Chiefs needed to ace their 2025 NFL Draft selections this season, coming off a 2024 campaign ending in a Super Bowl LIX defeat. The Chiefs still had a respectable roster last season, but with how things ended, the Chiefs can't expect to run back the same roster with a different result.
Going into the NFL Draft, the Chiefs' main priority was adding to the offensive line. The offensive line for the Chiefs last season saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes get sacked the most in his career due to the inconsistency in his protection. But through the draft, the Chiefs' front office added some insurance.
With the final pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. Several people believed that Simmons would've been a top draft selection if it weren't for his left knee injury, which sidelined him for the remainder of his senior year.
But since Simmons has donned a Chiefs uniform, he has done nothing but impress both the organization but also the fanbase. Several of Simmons' new teammates on both sides of the football have been quick to compliment his skills, with many believing the sky is the limit for the former Buckeye.
Simmons' Journey Thus Far
Since getting drafted, Simmons has proven to the organization that they would not be let down or disappointed in selecting him. Recovering from a left knee injury as an offensive lineman could have trouble finding his role with the franchise as a rookie, but that potential concern has quickly vanished.
The Chiefs began to get Simmons back into the flow of things at a slow pace, which included individual work rather than joint work. Going into training camp, that's when everything changed for Simmons and the Chiefs, as head coach Andy Reid revealed he would be full go.
With training camp now over and the Chiefs closing in on their final preseason game against the Chicago Bears, Simmons has easily proven that he has what it takes to become a superstar in the organization and eventually in the entire National Football League.
The starting left tackle role is seemingly his for Week 1, so let's see if he can continue his success into his official rookie campaign.
