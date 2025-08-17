Top Chiefs Rookie Performers from the Second Preseason Game
The Kansas City Chiefs took the field against the Seattle Seahawks for their second preseason game of the offseason this past Friday. After dropping their first preseason game to the Arizona Cardinals and losing to the Seahawks, the Chiefs have had three straight losses since Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.
While the preseason doesn't blemish their regular season record, it is the time to practice and play the way you want in the regular season. Granted, a majority of the Kansas City starters didn't play against the Seahawks, which could have easily had an effect on the outcome of the game.
Of those who did play, the 2025 NFL Draft class for the Chiefs all touched the grass in Seattle. Certain rookies have taken steps forward since getting drafted by the franchise back in April, but some have been extra impressive in these preseason games.
That being said, here are the top three Chiefs rookies from the second preseason game against the Seahawks.
1. Jeffrey Bassa
The Chiefs' fifth-round draft pick this season has been one of the more impressive rookies this offseason. Being a fifth-round draft pick can make others overlook you, but from what Bassa has displayed thus far in two preseason games, he's starting to make people notice him.
Against the Seahawks, Bassa had six total tackles, four solo tackles, and had a tackle for loss. Building off his game against the Cardinals, where he led the Chiefs' defense with the most total tackles in the game, Bassa is making a case to be a strong depth piece in the Chiefs' linebacker room.
2. Josh Simmons
Simmons was once again on the offensive line for another Chiefs preseason game, and he picked up where he left off against the Cardinals. Again, Simmons was active in 11 snaps in the first quarter, trying to get reps if he wants to be a member of the starting offensive line come Week 1.
Simmons has been impressive since the Chiefs drafted him, and his injury recovery just proves how badly he wants to be on the field and contribute to the franchise.
3. Jalen Royals
All eyes were again on the Chiefs' fourth-round draft pick in Jalen Royals, against the Seahawks. While he wasn't targeted in a receiving role, Royals did have the longest kick return out of the five who had an opportunity to.
Collecting 49 kick return yards, Royals continues to prove why he can be placed anywhere on this offense and find a way to make an impact on the game. Something that the Chiefs should keep in mind as Week 1 continues to approach.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Share your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.