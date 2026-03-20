The NFL’s Version of Dollar General Takes Center Stage for Five Contenders

The big signings are over. You know, the multiyear deals, the nine-figure salaries, the guaranteed money totaling enough to buy a small country. Finished until next year.

Now, it’s time to go to the NFL’s version of Dollar General. Hunt in the bargain bin. Look for players who can add value on one-year deals while also trying to keep the cost below the threshold of the compensatory pick formula. It’s a dance every general manager does, some far better than others.

And then, come April 23, the NFL draft in Pittsburgh. The place where young talent will come off the board, and futures will change for both the team and the player. A place where bad teams can quickly and sustainably become good ones, and where good teams can become championship squads.

Going into this phase of the offseason, there are holes for every franchise to fill. Yet some contenders are in better shape than others. Below are five teams that have legitimate designs on the Lombardi Trophy, but also have issues currently precluding that endeavor.

5. Buffalo Bills

The Bills were limited in cap space, with general manager Brandon Beane eschewing restructures and releases, instead opting to extend tight end Dawson Knox while trading former All-Pro slot corner Taron Johnson.

With that in mind, Buffalo was relatively quiet in free agency. The Bills signed edge rusher Bradley Chubb, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and corner Dee Alford, and traded a second-round pick for 29-year-old receiver DJ Moore II. Meanwhile, Buffalo lost fullback Reggie Gilliam, guard David Edwards, and edge rushers Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa in free agency, offsetting some of its gains.

All told, the Bills still have significant needs. Buffalo’s additions were primarily older players approaching 30. In Moore’s case, he amassed 682 yards and six touchdowns on 50 receptions in 2025 for the Bears. Down year, or start of a slide? Ultimately, the Bills are still without a true top-end receiver and must find answers at both linebacker and corner. Without its second-rounder, the team needs to be creative in finding talent beyond pick No. 26.

4. Green Bay Packers

After three consecutive years of being a wild-card team, Green Bay watched as others pillaged its roster with the departures of linebacker Quay Walker, left tackle Rasheed Walker, edge rusher Rashan Gary (via trade), center Elgton Jenkins and receiver Romeo Doubs, among others.

The Packers are also faced with the significant challenge of being without their first-round pick as a result of the Micah Parsons deal, leaving general manager Brian Gutekunst to figure things out starting in the second round.

For Green Bay, the offensive line will be a question mark going into OTAs, along with whether Lukas Van Ness can step up with Gary going to the Cowboys. To this point in his career, the 2023 first-round pick has only 8.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits.

Finally, will 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden step up with Doubs in New England? The Packers have a lot of young, in-house options to backfill their losses, such as Jordan Morgan and Anthony Belton up front, along with the aforementioned Golden outside, but the inexperience is a concern.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Nobody would accuse general manager Brett Veach of sitting quietly so far. He traded All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie to the Rams for four draft picks. Then, he signed running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Alohi Gilman, defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga and slot corner Kader Kohou to help buttress multiple areas of concern.

However, Kansas City still needs much more. The Chiefs don’t have an edge rusher to pair with George Karlaftis, and the receiver room is short on top-tier talent, as Rashee Rice’s availability remains an open question due to his latest legal issues. Currently, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton are the main options on the perimeter, and they accounted for only 970 yards and four touchdowns combined last season during Kansas City’s 6–11 debacle.

For the Chiefs, two first-round picks will be essential in making them Super Bowl contenders this year, along with Patrick Mahomes’s rehab from a torn ACL. If Veach can find an edge rusher and receiver who can contribute early, Kansas City will be rolling. If not, Mahomes could be returning to a team with more questions than answers.

Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson could use more help along the offensive and defensive lines. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Detroit Lions

The Lions need to find talent on both sides of the ball, a situation they haven’t faced in years.

For starters, the offensive line needs some attention. While right tackle Penei Sewell is the league’s standard at his position, the Lions have a clear need at left tackle with Taylor Decker’s release. Cade Mays was a good signing in free agency to replace Graham Glasgow at center, but the front is still unsettled.

Defensively, who will play opposite Aidan Hutchinson? Hutchinson is an All-Pro talent, but Detroit lost Al-Quadin Muhammad and his 11 sacks to free agency, leaving the line thin. On the second level, longtime stalwart Alex Anzalone went to the Buccaneers, creating another void. Finally, the secondary has major health questions after losing Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Terrion Arnold to injuries for either some or all of 2025.

The Lions still have enough talent to contend, but they’re in dire need of shoring up a multitude of important areas.

1. Baltimore Ravens

When looking at the Ravens, ask yourself this question: Who is young and who is good?

Baltimore has exactly two players who will be under the age of 29 come the start of next season and possess star talent: safety Kyle Hamilton and receiver Zay Flowers. Otherwise, they have a collection of question marks surrounded by older, expensive players, such as Lamar Jackson (29), Roquan Smith (29), Ronnie Stanley (32), Marlon Humphrey (30), Trey Hendrickson (31), Derrick Henry (32) and Mark Andrews (31). Not an ideal place to be.

General manager Eric DeCosta now has his next two first-round picks after reneging on the Maxx Crosby trade , and he’ll need them. Baltimore has to find a starting receiver, depth at tight end, depth on the defensive line and more. While the second and third waves of free agency can help in those areas, it’ll be the draft where DeCosta has to shine after missing the playoffs with an 8–9 record last year.

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