Chiefs Need to Solve This One Big Problem to Keep Winning
The Chiefs are looking to get things going on the offensive side of the ball today against their AFC rival, the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs will have a better chance to do that against the Ravens than many would have thought coming into today's matchup.
The Ravens defense is one thing they always make sure is playing well. That is the backbone of their defense, but that has not been the case for the Ravens to start this season. Their defense has given up a lot of yards and points.
The thing is that the same thing can be said about the Chiefs. The Chiefs offense is usually the one that is making noise and plays to get points on the board. They have not got it going so far through three games. That is something that they have been trying to figure out. Will they finally figure it out in Week 4? The Chiefs are looking to pick up a huge win against a team that, on paper, is one of the best in eh whole league. Something will have to give in this matchup today.
Jawaan Taylor
With all the problems the Chiefs have on the offensive side of the ball, they have a major one that is very controllable and fixable. That is with their right tackle, Jawaan Taylor. The problem is all the penalties that Taylor is getting, which set back the whole offense. It was a problem a year ago, and it continues to be a problem early in this season. They have to do something about it before it is too late.
"As talented a pass protector as Taylor is, as he knows, as we know, as everybody in the world knows, penalties, going backwards, is not good for the football team," said Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck. “So, hey, the only guy who can fix that is him right there.”
"If it sounds like the Chiefs are stranded between their wit’s end and fresh approaches, here’s what Heck said when I asked about the various approaches they might have been taking with Taylor — who led the NFL in penalties assessed with 23 in 2023, tied for the lead with 19 last season and is back atop the leaderboard at a record pace this season with seven through three games," said Vahe Gregorian of The Kansas City Star.
