Trust Factor Playing Heavily on the Chiefs
The biggest game of Week 4 in the National Football League is going to feature two great AFC rivals. That is the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens. But the reason this is the biggest game of this week is not for the reasons many may think. These two teams were two of the favorites to come out of the AFC this season. But both teams have struggled coming out of the gates, and they both need this win if they want to get to where they want to be.
No one saw this coming before the season started for both teams. These teams come into this game was a 1-2 record, and one team is likely going to leave Sunday's game 1-3. That is something that is going to be very concerning. Both teams have their star players and a good roster, but they have not been playing their best football to start the season. The Chiefs have been having a lot of concerns on the offensive side and with injuries happening to starters.
For the Ravens, it is their defense and running back Derrick Henry having a fumbling problem through the first three games of the season. That is something we thought we would never see from one of the best running backs in the NFL.
Three straight games with a fumble are unacceptable, and you know the Chiefs are going to be looking to make it four games in a row for Henry on Sunday. These two teams are well coached, but one coach is going to have to answer a lot of questions after this one if their team comes out on the losing end.
Who do you trust more Ravens or Chiefs?
"I trust the Ravens. The Ravens have a better roster," said NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky on First Take. "1-53, it is the better roster. I think the Ravens, stylistically, at least on offense, can play in a lot of different ways. They can throw it around. They can run it. They can get big, they can play small. I know the defense is the concern. The defense is built to beat the Chiefs and the Bengals. It is not built to play the Chargers, Colts, Buffalo Bills."
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on the Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).