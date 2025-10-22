Why the Chiefs Keep Moving Up the Ranks
The Kansas City Chiefs are on a roll. They have turned it around from the start of the season to now. They are coming into their own, and they have a lot of people around the NFL looking to change their pick on who will be at the top when it is all said and done.
Many thought that the Chiefs were not going to be a top team coming into the season, and even more so when they got off to a 0-2 start this season. That is when many really counted it out.
The Chiefs have gotten better on both sides of the ball since the start of the season. It is something they do so well every season. The defense now knows how to play well and be the driving force for this team. This season, they are doing the same, and they are looking to get better. Even with all the players that they lost this offseason on the defensive side of the ball, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has done it again. He finds a way to put the players he has in the best position to be successful.
Now the Chiefs have been playing better on the offensive side of the ball as well. And they will continue to get better because now they will have all their weapons, hopefully for the rest of the way. We saw what they looked like when they were all on the field last week, and it could just be the start of what is to come for this offense. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have the offense looking like the best.
Chiefs Moving Up in Rankings
7. Kansas City Chiefs (4-3)
Week 7 result: Beat the Raiders 31-0
Week 7 ranking: 9
Unsung nonstarter/role player: LB Leo Chenal
Chenal, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, has continued to improve throughout his career. He helped set the tone in their Week 4 win over the Ravens by intercepting quarterbackLamar Jackson late in the first quarter. He also has been a constant, reliable defender in limiting the production from various running backs, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkleyand rookie Ashton Jeanty. Even in a pinch, Chenal can be effective as an additional pass rusher or as the spy defender.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).