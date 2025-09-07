Why Chiefs Will Be Just Fine After Week 1 Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs did not get off to the start they wanted in the opening game of the regular season. The Chiefs fell short to their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in a nail-biter.
The Chiefs did not play their best brand of football in Week 1, and they will look to improve that during the week at practice as they get ready for their home opener in Week 2. The Chiefs have a lot to go over this week, but they will be in good shape heading into Week 2.
In Week 2, it does not get easier for the Chiefs. As they are going to play the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia. Eagles. This is a game that everyone is going to keep their eyes on. It is somewhat of a Super Bowl rematch. The Chiefs want to make a statement and let people know they will be a tough out this season. But if there is one team that makes great adjustments week to week, it is the Chiefs.
Many people are starting to hit the panic button or the I told you so button on the Chiefs. There is no time to panic for the Chiefs. They are not panicking. They know that the team can play better and win next week. The Chiefs have to do the little things better than they did before. What helps the Chiefs is that they have great coaches who will help make the important adjustments and make that no matter what, they can win.
Eagles vs Chiefs Week 2
The Chiefs know very well what the Eagles did to them last season in the Super Bowl. The team will use that as motivation all season long. The Chiefs want to show that they are a much improved team that most people think they could not be. Mahomes will be ready to have a good game next week. He is looking at all the film and making sure he is getting better from it.
We have seen in the past that the Chiefs lose the first game of the season, and in the end they are playing in another Super Bowl. That is where they are trying to get this season.
