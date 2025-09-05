Why Patrick Mahomes Isn't Done Stacking Accolades
The Kansas City Chiefs open up their 2025 season today in Brazil. The Chiefs will be facing off against their longtime AFC West divisional rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chiefs have dominate the AFC West over the last nine seasons and today, they look to get a divisional win to open up the season. This is a game that is being played on a neutral field, and a lot of different things can happen.
The two quarterbacks are looking to get their teams off to a good start. For the Chiefs, it is considered the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes wants to show that he is ready to have a bounce back season and that this Chiefs offense is better than it has been over the last few years. For the Chargers, it is Justin Herbert. Herbert is a talented quarterback, but he knows he has to play better to be a bounce-back elite quarterback in the league.
These two have had many battles in the past. This one is going to be same. These quarterbacks know the importance of winning this early season matchup. It can swing motative to one team and away from the other. This is an important game, even though it is only the first one. The Chiefs want to show that they are a different team this season and that they have fixed the problems they had last season.
Pressure on Patrick Mahomes?
NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky was asked who needs to get off to a better start: Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert?
"Patrick Mahomes. One is expectation. Patrick Mahomes is warranted and earned the right to be in conversations that few have gotten to with the All-Time greats," said Orlovsky on First Take. "I said post Super Bowl, it was his worst game that I have seen Patrick play. He is coming off a game in which he just struggled. The third thing is, this offense for the past two years has many ways been carried by the defense in Kansas City."
"The defense has been the better unit than the offense. So there is a little bit of not in my eyes but the public's eyes, in some way there is a little bit of shine off it ... I think it is important for this offense to hit the ground running."
