Chiefs Could Add to Skill Positions in First Round
The Kansas City Chiefs are desperately trying to improve their roster after a disappointing performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. The matchup between the two teams was an example of a really good team with roster issues facing a great team with hardly any.
Kansas City has been the best organization in the National Football League, but their Super Bowl loss confirmed the gap between the Chiefs and the rest of the league. Still, one solid draft haul would significantly help Kansas City going into next season.
Gennaro Filice recently released his mock draft, which includes first-round projections for every team in the National Football League. He believes the Chiefs will take a chance on cornerback Mike Green from Marshall late in the first round. The move could help solidify the Chiefs' defense.
"Green’s a difficult prospect to project, given the off-field allegations he addressed at the combine. The on-field production speaks for itself, as Green just led the nation with 17 sacks," Filice said.
"And although many of those came against Sun Belt competition, he tallied three sacks and a bunch of pressures in nonconference games against Virginia Tech and Ohio State. A twitched-up edge rusher whose motor always runs hot, Green could be a steal for K.C. if he falls this far and Andy Reid’s comfortable with his character."
The Chiefs need all the help they can get on both sides of the ball. While they undoubtedly have talent at several positions, they are thin behind those starters. It makes plenty of sense for the Chiefs, as a talented cornerback can change a defense instantly.
Kansas City did not have much money for free agency this offseason. So, most of their moves have been conservative but wise, as they brought back multiple players they thought could leave in free agency.
With the draft just a few weeks away, the Chiefs must formulate a plan they can believe in. While the Chiefs are still the cream of the NFL's crop, even they must improve every offseason. Kansas City must leave the draft with a solid group of players.
