Solid Day 2 Options for the Chiefs in the NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs are back at the drawing board after a disappointing end to an otherwise stellar season. The Chiefs finished the regular season 15-2 before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Their loss to the Eagles exposed everything the Chiefs' 15-2 regular season masked, giving them the summer to think about the loss and how they can improve.
Pro Football Network recently released their list of players they think would be great options for teams in Day Two of the NFL Draft. PFN believes the Chiefs will use their second-round pick to address a glaring need along their defensive line by drafting Darius Alexander from Toledo.
"The Chiefs’ three-peat attempt was unsuccessful, but they’re not going away. The draft is where they re-tool, and must do so in the trenches. After losing Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi in free agency, Kansas City needs to add talent next to Chris Jones on the interior of the defensive line," PFN said.
"Darius Alexander is built like a tank, and fires off the ball like one, too. He has some issues with technique, but he has raw power and an explosive first step. Playing next to Jones, he can learn from arguably the best in the game and reach his full potential."
The Chiefs need help on their offensive and defensive lines this offseason. Kansas City will likely address their offensive line with their pick in the first round and use the second-round pick to address their struggling defensive line. Alexander would be a solid addition to the Chiefs.
Football games are won and lost in the trenches. The Chiefs just fumbled away what could have been a historic third consecutive Super Bowl victory, primarily because of poor play from their offensive and defensive lines.
With little room to make many moves in free agency this summer, the draft will give the Chiefs their best chance of significantly impacting their roster. As talented as the Chiefs are, they undoubtedly need help on their roster.
They must have a productive draft haul, or the gap between the Chiefs and the rest of the league will steadily continue to dwindle.
