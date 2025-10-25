How Chenal Shines Brightly When Used in ‘Unconventional’ Ways
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On the first snap of last week’s win over the Raiders, Leo Chenal shed his blocker and tackled Ashton Jeanty after a minimal gain. Then, over the course of the opening series, he lined up three times as an edge rusher, forcing Geno Smith to step up in the pocket on one play.
And on third-and-long, the quarterback always accounts for him on the field.
“Leo's been terrific,” Steve Spagnuolo said Friday. “I mean, he's as valuable as anybody getting in there in key situations. We use him for a lot of different things.”
Those different things include lining him up as a noseguard over the center, and trusting him to cover some of the more athletic targets. In Week 4, he made a fantastic play to intercept Lamar Jackson, reminding people of Fred Biletnikoff with a paw full of Stickum.
“Yeah, listen, Leo is a key guy to what we do and what we've become because of how many things he can do,” Spagnuolo said. “He plays linebacker, then we put him at end. He's got in there and played tackle. Eventually, we’ll probably have him out at corner or playing safety or something.”
The next Mike Vrabel?
That something might be on offense. Chenal was a touchdown machine at his Grantsburg, Wis., high school. Now a 6-3, 250-pound linebacker in the NFL, he’s content helping Spagnuolo architect some exotic combinations with Drue Tranquill.
“The versatility of Leo and Drue with the things that they can do, have really helped us to kind of put things out there that may be a little bit unconventional at times.”
Chenal might be a bit unconventional on defense, but Dave Toub has another word to describe him for his contributions on special teams. Everyone remembers his blocked kick to preserve a 16-14 win over Denver last season, but Chenal is a crucial contributor all over the field.
Who leads the Chiefs’ internal individual rankings on special teams?
“Leo,” Toub said Friday. “Leo's up there and then Cooper McDonald is up there. And we keep track, production-wise, and there's a couple of the guys close, but Leo's been a standout all year. I mean, he's Mr. Consistent on special teams.”
He’s also been Mr. Consistent in tipping off the defense to keys and presnap reads, according to middle linebacker Nick Bolton.
“Honestly,” Bolton said Thursday, “his best thing he's probably done the last two years is communication, the IQ of the game, learning things around him, things that are happening. It’s things that as linebackers, we can alert each other to. You can kind of see him kind of doing that a lot.
“And also just evolving in terms of alignment a little bit. He's more rushing a little bit this year, a little bit last year, but more this year. So, adding that to his toolbox, and he's playing at a high level with that.”
