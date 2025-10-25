Arrowhead Report

How Chenal Shines Brightly When Used in ‘Unconventional’ Ways

The Kansas City Chiefs linebacker shows up all over the field, except offense -- but that could be coming.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (83) makes a catch as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) tackles during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On the first snap of last week’s win over the Raiders, Leo Chenal shed his blocker and tackled Ashton Jeanty after a minimal gain. Then, over the course of the opening series, he lined up three times as an edge rusher, forcing Geno Smith to step up in the pocket on one play.

And on third-and-long, the quarterback always accounts for him on the field.

“Leo's been terrific,” Steve Spagnuolo said Friday. “I mean, he's as valuable as anybody getting in there in key situations. We use him for a lot of different things.”

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is pressured Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) in the second quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those different things include lining him up as a noseguard over the center, and trusting him to cover some of the more athletic targets. In Week 4, he made a fantastic play to intercept Lamar Jackson, reminding people of Fred Biletnikoff with a paw full of Stickum.

“Yeah, listen, Leo is a key guy to what we do and what we've become because of how many things he can do,” Spagnuolo said. “He plays linebacker, then we put him at end. He's got in there and played tackle. Eventually, we’ll probably have him out at corner or playing safety or something.”

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) breaks up a pass to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The next Mike Vrabel?

That something might be on offense. Chenal was a touchdown machine at his Grantsburg, Wis., high school. Now a 6-3, 250-pound linebacker in the NFL, he’s content helping Spagnuolo architect some exotic combinations with Drue Tranquill.

“The versatility of Leo and Drue with the things that they can do, have really helped us to kind of put things out there that may be a little bit unconventional at times.”

Chenal might be a bit unconventional on defense, but Dave Toub has another word to describe him for his contributions on special teams. Everyone remembers his blocked kick to preserve a 16-14 win over Denver last season, but Chenal is a crucial contributor all over the field.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) defends against New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Who leads the Chiefs’ internal individual rankings on special teams?

“Leo,” Toub said Friday. “Leo's up there and then Cooper McDonald is up there. And we keep track, production-wise, and there's a couple of the guys close, but Leo's been a standout all year. I mean, he's Mr. Consistent on special teams.”

He’s also been Mr. Consistent in tipping off the defense to keys and presnap reads, according to middle linebacker Nick Bolton.

Jan 7, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebackers Nick Bolton (32) and Leo Chenal (54) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Honestly,” Bolton said Thursday, “his best thing he's probably done the last two years is communication, the IQ of the game, learning things around him, things that are happening. It’s things that as linebackers, we can alert each other to. You can kind of see him kind of doing that a lot.

“And also just evolving in terms of alignment a little bit. He's more rushing a little bit this year, a little bit last year, but more this year. So, adding that to his toolbox, and he's playing at a high level with that.”

