MOBPs and the Killer Plays That Have Conspired to Rob Chiefs
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Last year, no one could figure out why the Chiefs were so bad but had such a great record. This year, fewer still can determine why Kansas City is so good but isn’t even in playoff position at 6-6.
Well, with regard to 2025, look no further than MOBPs, something Steve Spagnuolo’s defense defines as missed opportunities on big plays.
Those MOBPs, mammoth in last week’s 31-28 loss at Dallas, have loomed large in the Chiefs’ 1-6 record in one-score games.
“A fumble that might be right there,” Andy Reid said Monday afternoon, “well, make sure you're following the play, get on the play. Or an interception that goes through your hands, make sure we squeeze the ball.
“So, those are things we can take care of. Those are things that we control and we take care of. So, I think we can pinpoint the things that are going on and work on them and fix them.”
Imperative this week
Fixing them has never been more imperative than this week, when Houston (7-5) visits Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
That’s because the Texans own the league’s No. 1 defense in both points and yards, and the Chiefs’ defense needs to counter that unit by not only creating takeaway opportunities but securing fumbles and interceptions when they surface. The Chiefs were just 1-for-4 on those in last week’s crushing loss.
“A lot of plays we could have made that we didn't make,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said after the loss, “and they played better than we did today.”
KaVontae Turpin played better than the Chiefs on a critical fumble recovery with six minutes remaining. Trent McDuffie forced a George Pickens fumble at the Chiefs’ 9-yard line, but Turpin beat four Kansas City defenders to the ball.
And to make matters worse, Turpin’s hustle play came one snap after Leo Chenal couldn’t corral an errant Dak Prescott pass. So, instead of the Chiefs taking over deep in their own territory, Dallas kicked a field goal to go up by two scores, 31-21.
“It's going to be very, very critical for us as a team that we need to make sure we execute,” Jones added, “and at a high level, offense, defense and special teams.
“So, for us, it's about honing in, coming closer together, relying on each other, pushing each other, also pulling the best out of each other, and making sure that we had an emphasis on these last few games that we have coming up.”
If they don’t, they’ll heavily regret the MOBPs they had over the season’s first half. In addition to seven opponents fumbles the Chiefs haven’t recovered (they’ve recovered only three of 10 opponent fumbles), they’ve also dropped eight interceptions. Here’s a summary of those near picks.
Week 5 at Jacksonville (31-28 loss)
The Chiefs get on their plane lamenting not only 13 penalties but three near takeaways, the most disappointing of which is a late-game Bryan Cook interception in the end zone (erased by defensive pass interference on Chamarri Conner, who played Brian Thomas, not the ball). On the next play, Trevor Lawrence’s Stumble Six wins the game.
In the first half, Lawrence’s deep pass ricochets off intended receiver Tim Patrick, then ping-pongs off two more players. And after Bolton and Drue Tranquill collide like outfielders at Kauffman Stadium, the ball falls painfully incomplete.
Conner and Bolton also collide on another near-interception late in the second quarter.
Week 8 vs. Washington (28-7 win)
A Jones offsides penalty nullifies a Joshua Williams interception.
Week 11 at Denver (22-19 loss)
On a trick play, Conner nearly intercepts a pass thrown by running back R.J. Harvey. The intended receiver, quarterback Bo Nix, breaks up the pass inside the Chiefs’ 10-yard line.
Week 12 vs. Indianapolis (23-20 win, overtime)
In another friendly-fire killer, a player again collides with Bolton to rob the Chiefs of a sure interception, this time Conner.
Week 13 at Dallas (31-28 loss)
In the fourth quarter, Chenal can’t haul in an off-target pass (one play before Turpin recovers a Pickens fumble inside the Chiefs’ 10). Earlier in the game, Bolton loses another interception when Lamb knocks it out of the linebacker’s hands.
What’s around the corner for your beloved team, Chiefs Kingdom? Don’t miss a word of breaking news and sign up for an absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest information each morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert