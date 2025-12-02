MOBPs and the Killer Plays That Have Conspired to Rob Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Last year, no one could figure out why the Chiefs were so bad but had such a great record. This year, fewer still can determine why Kansas City is so good but isn’t even in playoff position at 6-6.

Well, with regard to 2025, look no further than MOBPs, something Steve Spagnuolo’s defense defines as missed opportunities on big plays.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) breaks a tackle from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) to score a touchdown during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Those MOBPs, mammoth in last week’s 31-28 loss at Dallas, have loomed large in the Chiefs’ 1-6 record in one-score games.

“A fumble that might be right there,” Andy Reid said Monday afternoon, “well, make sure you're following the play, get on the play. Or an interception that goes through your hands, make sure we squeeze the ball.

“So, those are things we can take care of. Those are things that we control and we take care of. So, I think we can pinpoint the things that are going on and work on them and fix them.”

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Imperative this week

Fixing them has never been more imperative than this week, when Houston (7-5) visits Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

That’s because the Texans own the league’s No. 1 defense in both points and yards, and the Chiefs’ defense needs to counter that unit by not only creating takeaway opportunities but securing fumbles and interceptions when they surface. The Chiefs were just 1-for-4 on those in last week’s crushing loss.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“A lot of plays we could have made that we didn't make,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said after the loss, “and they played better than we did today.”

KaVontae Turpin played better than the Chiefs on a critical fumble recovery with six minutes remaining. Trent McDuffie forced a George Pickens fumble at the Chiefs’ 9-yard line, but Turpin beat four Kansas City defenders to the ball.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) look to recover a fumble during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

And to make matters worse, Turpin’s hustle play came one snap after Leo Chenal couldn’t corral an errant Dak Prescott pass. So, instead of the Chiefs taking over deep in their own territory, Dallas kicked a field goal to go up by two scores, 31-21.

“It's going to be very, very critical for us as a team that we need to make sure we execute,” Jones added, “and at a high level, offense, defense and special teams.

“So, for us, it's about honing in, coming closer together, relying on each other, pushing each other, also pulling the best out of each other, and making sure that we had an emphasis on these last few games that we have coming up.”

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) returns an interception against Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If they don’t, they’ll heavily regret the MOBPs they had over the season’s first half. In addition to seven opponents fumbles the Chiefs haven’t recovered (they’ve recovered only three of 10 opponent fumbles), they’ve also dropped eight interceptions. Here’s a summary of those near picks.

Week 5 at Jacksonville (31-28 loss)

The Chiefs get on their plane lamenting not only 13 penalties but three near takeaways, the most disappointing of which is a late-game Bryan Cook interception in the end zone (erased by defensive pass interference on Chamarri Conner, who played Brian Thomas, not the ball). On the next play, Trevor Lawrence’s Stumble Six wins the game.

In the first half, Lawrence’s deep pass ricochets off intended receiver Tim Patrick, then ping-pongs off two more players. And after Bolton and Drue Tranquill collide like outfielders at Kauffman Stadium, the ball falls painfully incomplete.

Conner and Bolton also collide on another near-interception late in the second quarter.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) attempts a touchdown in the second quarter but fumbles during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 8 vs. Washington (28-7 win)

A Jones offsides penalty nullifies a Joshua Williams interception.

Week 11 at Denver (22-19 loss)

On a trick play, Conner nearly intercepts a pass thrown by running back R.J. Harvey. The intended receiver, quarterback Bo Nix, breaks up the pass inside the Chiefs’ 10-yard line.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first quarter of the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Week 12 vs. Indianapolis (23-20 win, overtime)

In another friendly-fire killer, a player again collides with Bolton to rob the Chiefs of a sure interception, this time Conner.

Week 13 at Dallas (31-28 loss)

In the fourth quarter, Chenal can’t haul in an off-target pass (one play before Turpin recovers a Pickens fumble inside the Chiefs’ 10). Earlier in the game, Bolton loses another interception when Lamb knocks it out of the linebacker’s hands.

What’s around the corner for your beloved team, Chiefs Kingdom? Don’t miss a word of breaking news and sign up for an absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest information each morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.