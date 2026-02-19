Patrick Mahomes’ Greatness Highlighted By His Navigation of This Area

The NFL is a salary cap league, which means that every team abides under the same financial structure, creating parity and higher competition. That is why structures of contracts and drafting are so important for sustained success.

Over the past decade, the strategy to reach the Super Bowl has been drafting and developing a quarterback, loading up the roster with that player on his rookie deal. The Kansas City Chiefs struck gold, drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017 and surrounding him with weapons all over the field.

However, once a quarterback's value rises in price and is due for a contract extension, the team's success slowly fades , as a significant percentage of the cap is allocated to the position. While that is the case for most teams, Mahomes has been able to rise above those constraints and deliver multiple Lombardi Trophies after his rookie contract expired in 2021.

Comparing Mahomes' Success to Historical Trends

Patrick Mahomes Cap Hits Since 2021



22 - $35.7 (2nd) 💍

23 - $37 (1st) 💍

24 - $37 (4th)

25 - $28 (14th)

26 - $34.6 (14th)



The only QB to appear in a Super Bowl ranking top five in cap hit since Matt Ryan



Mahomes has done it three times and now ranks 14th in cap hit 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DyzNz9aIh1 — Ryan Linkletter (@blitzlink_) February 18, 2026

Since 2022, which was the first year of Mahomes' 10-year, $450 million extension, the 30-year-old quarterback has reached three Super Bowls, winning back-to-back Lombardi Trophies during that span.

That is unheard of for a quarterback on a lucrative contract that has him as one of the highest-paid players in the league, let alone at his position. The nine-year veteran has eviscerated the notion that teams can only win when their quarterback is still playing on his rookie contract. Well, that is true for the entire league except Mahomes, who, as pointed out, has repeatedly led his team to the last game of the season while ranking as a top-five cap hit in three consecutive years from 2022-2024.

Assessing How 2026 Could Look for Kansas City

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Before the Chiefs restructured Mahomes' contract and converted $54.4 million of his 2026 salary into a signing bonus, the three-time Super Bowl MVP was the second-highest cap hit among quarterbacks, only behind Deshaun Watson.

Now, Mahomes is the 14th-highest cap hit next season at $34.6 million, according to Over the Cap. For the best and most accomplished quarterback in the league, that is a bargain for the Chiefs, who need to hit in free agency and the NFL Draft to rebound from a disappointing 2025 campaign.

In 2027, due to the contract restructure, Mahomes carries an $85.2 million cap hit, which catapults back to the second-highest number, only behind Kirk Cousins. As of now, Kansas City isn't putting all of its chips on the table for next season , but it better make this move count, as the team will be in a similar spot next offseason with the superstar quarterback becoming even more expensive.

