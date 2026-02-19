Chiefs Add Much-Needed Help for Patrick Mahomes in Latest Mock Draft

It is the most important offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Patrick Mahomes era, as the team is entering a peculiar offseason. For the first time since the 30-year-old quarterback took over as the starter in 2018, the Chiefs are coming off a non-playoff campaign. The team went 6-11 in 2025, which included Mahomes suffering a torn ACL.

Free agency will be indicative of Kansas City's plans during the draft. Depending on the positions that General Manager Brett Veach and the front office aggressively pursue, predicting the Chiefs' direction in the first round could be easier.

However, at the moment, we have no idea how the Chiefs will attack free agency , making mock drafts a murky practice this time of the offseason. Yes, there are teams that have inevitable decisions in the draft, including the Las Vegas Raiders, who will select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first-overall pick. As for teams, including the Chiefs, with several needs across the roster, it can be trickier to predict who they will take with their first-round pick.

NFL Network's Draft Expert Daniel Jeremiah created his second mock draft this offseason with some alterations at several spots, including Kansas City.

Chiefs Select Running Back Jeremiyah Love

"Patrick Mahomes finally gets an elite back," Jeremiah stated. "If defenses continue to play a conservative shell defense against the Chiefs, Love can make them pay."

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why This is Starting to Feel Inevitable

Love has been predominantly mocked to the Chiefs throughout the last couple of weeks, and the overwhelming sentiment among draft analysts is creating a feeling that this will happen.

In addition, Eric Bieniemy's comments earlier this month indicate that Kansas City could view the former Notre Dame running back as the final piece of the puzzle for the offense.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks loose for a touchdown run against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"First, you want guys smart enough to handle the capacity of our game planning. On top of that, they need the intestinal fortitude to pick up a blitz, because our quarterback is going to throw it a lot," Bieniemy said. "But we also need guys who can run between the tackles - someone who understands that sometimes, I've got to run through somebody to make something happen. We've got to find the right people. And I think if we find the right person who has all that combined, we've seen it happen here before."

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring along side Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Running back is the second biggest need for the Chiefs heading into the offseason, and if the most desirable pass rushers are off the board and Love remains, it would not be shocking to see Kansas City take him at No. 9.

