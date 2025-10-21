Chiefs Have Evolved Into Polar Opposite of 15-2 Team From Last Season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hey, Nielsen. Don’t wait until the fourth quarter to capture Chiefs television ratings. Remember when the Chiefs won an NFL-record 17 straight one-score games? That’s ancient history now.
Kansas City’s average margin of victory this season is 18.5 points, the third-largest figure in the league entering Week 8. Discard Houston (2-4) and Baltimore (1-5) and the Chiefs lead the pack among teams that have won at least three games.
The good news is Kansas City is playing the NFL’s best complementary football. The Chiefs rank sixth in the league with 26.6 points per game, and third in scoring defense (17.7 points allowed/game). The only other team in the top six in each category is Seattle (fifth in scoring offense, 27.6; sixth in scoring defense, 19.4).
And in their four wins, the Chiefs are averaging 30.0 points per outing.
The bad news
The bad news is the Chiefs are 0-3 in one-score games. Their three losses (27-21 to the Chargers in Week 1, 20-17 against the Eagles in Week 2 and 31-28 at Jacksonville in Week 5) have been by a combined 12 points. Kansas City is one of only six clubs without a win this year in games decided by eight points or less. Only the Jets (0-5) and Texans (0-4) have been worse.
And no one expects the Chiefs to continue to win big, especially the Chiefs. Just consider their road ahead. After hosting Washington (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan) …
- Kansas City heads to Buffalo (4-2) for the annual mid-season AFC showdown.
- Following a Week 10 bye, the Chiefs travel to Denver (5-2), currently first place in the AFC West.
- Indianapolis (6-1), the team with the NFL’s most wins, comes to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 12.
- And on a short week, Kansas City heads to Dallas (3-3-1) for a Thanksgiving battle. The Cowboys enter this week leading the league with 390.6 yards/game.
Winning plays in abundance now
After that disappointing loss in Jacksonville, Patrick Mahomes diagnosed the Chiefs’ condition as a lack of game-changing plays.
“Obviously there's positives on how we've progressed as an offense,” Mahomes said after the loss to the Jaguars, “but like I said, I think more than anything, it's about . And so, in years past, we might not have had so much success offensively, but we've made those winning plays whenever it's counted.”
Since that game, the Chiefs are 2-0 with two blowout wins, including a 30-17 triumph over the league’s hottest team at the time, Detroit, and the franchise’s first shutout in 10 years. And there’s no such thing as too many winning plays.
More close games are coming. Whether the Chiefs will change their early season trend and get back to their old ways could mean the difference in a fourth straight Super Bowl berth.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is your always free, always available source for the best news and info; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your thoughts on the Chiefs in close games by visiting our Facebook page (here).