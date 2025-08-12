Andy Reid’s Playing Calling Will Be Key for Chiefs Offense
The Kansas City Chiefs want nothing more than to get back to the Super Bowl and have a winning outcome this time around this season.
When it comes down to the Chiefs, they are playing for one thing and one thing only in a National Football League season, and that is a Super Bowl. Anything less than that is not considered a successful season in their books. A lot of it has to do with the fact that they know they have the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes and the best head coach in Andy Reid leading the way.
The Chiefs know that they have a long way to go before they start even thinking about another Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs also know that if they want to return to the big game, they need to fix the things they were horrible at last season. The Chiefs will have a different look on the defense side, but the offense is looking to lead the way this season and help the defense more than they did last season.
On the offensive side of the ball, the play-calling by Reid is going to be important. He is one of the best, but last season he was restricted by the plays he was calling. This season, he is going to have to unleash the full playbook no matter how the offense is looking. Reid has to allow the offense to be explosive and make these critical plays down the field.
"I have faith in Andy Reid figuring it out," said Steven Ruiz on The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny. "Getting back to being good on first and second down. But are we at the point with Andy where we have to question if he still has it as an offensive play caller? I think as a head coach, he is beyond, and the way he approaches training camp. It allows them to get off to fast starts."
"But as a play caller, how does he make Patrick Mahomes's life easier?"
"I do not think he called the offense he did because of the offensive line or Patrick Mahomes," said NFL analyst Mina Kimes. "I think he called it because of the skill players, right?"
