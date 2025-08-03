The Chiefs Are Having a Very Competitive Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of one of the most important, if not the most important, training camps in the Andy Reid ERA. The head coach for the Chiefs is looking to get his team off to a good start this season, and he has done that in training camp thus far. The Chiefs are competing, and they have a ton of battles going on in different positions. That is one thing that the Chiefs want to see from their players: to be competitive.
The Chiefs have heard everything that has been said about them. But the one thing about them is that they have come out and started getting after it. They know well that talk is not going to get them wins or any other team's wins. It all matters what you do in that field on Sunday each week. That will get the people talking when it matters the most.
The Chiefs are going to have people rooting against them this season. The talk this offseason is how the Chiefs are projected to take a step back. We have seen this before, and the Chiefs have proven them wrong before and do not mind doing it again. There have been seasons after the Chiefs have not won the Super Bowl, and they have come back better.
But that is something that the Chiefs have heard before and are not going to read too much into that. The Chiefs know that they need to be better themselves if they want to achieve the goals they have for 2025. And they know it all starts at training camp. From day one, they have set the tone, and it has shown by how much competition is going on in camp.
That is something that the Chiefs needed going into this year's camp. The Chiefs were missing a little bit of that fire, but that is something that comes with the way that the Chiefs ended last season. Now they know they have to do the things they did not do well last season better in 2025.
The Chiefs are getting good competition because of the players who are opening up eyes in training camp. And that is what the Chiefs are looking for. They want more players to be involved, and that is what they are getting so far.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.