Teams To Watch Against the Chiefs Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs will look a lot different next season on both sides of the ball. On the offense side, they will have a new look offensive line and a wide receiving core that will welcome back some players who missed a lot of last season with injuries.
On the defensive side, the team will have a lot of new faces because of the players they lost in free agency and the ones they will welcome from the 2025 NFL Draft. The defensive side will have the most impact from this offseason because of what they lost. But knowing the Chiefs and them having a good coaching staff, they will put their players in the best position to be successful next season.
The Chiefs will also have a target on their back. They still run the AFC West and the AFC Conference altogether. And with many thinking they will be taking a step back next season, other teams have gotten better and want to take advantage of that. But if they think that the Chiefs are a team that is just going to back down from anyone, they've got another thing coming.
Yes, their division is tougher than last year, and it may be the hardest out of all the divisions in the National Football League, but we've seen in the past how the Chiefs are always ready for anything. That has been the mentality since head coach Andy Reid has gotten to Kansas City and it will not change next season.
One team that is looking to build off the momentum from last season is the Chiefs' AFC West division rival, the Denver Broncos.
"To me, the team to watch is Denver," said NFL reporter Kimberly A. Martin on First Take. "The Broncos, that secondary, Patrick Surtain, that group is special. I think when you look at Bo Nix, he is a young quarterback, but when he plays, he has no fear, and he does not care about going into Arrowhead, going into any area, any stadium, and saying, yeah, we can beat you guys. And that is what you love about them."
Yes, the AFC West and the rest of the conference will be tough, but they still have to go through the Chiefs, who know what it takes to come out on top. Until someone knocks them off in the AFC, you cannot say another team is better.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.