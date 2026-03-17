Chiefs Still Have to Be on High Alert in Wild AFC West Offseason

For the first time since 2015, the Kansas City Chiefs did not win the AFC West, as the Denver Broncos stole the crown with a 14-3 record.

Kansas City's three divisional rivals are looking to extend that trend into 2026, as the Chiefs are entering next season with a level of uncertainty. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL late last season, putting his start of next season in doubt.

Speaking of the Broncos, NFL Analyst Brian Baldinger made an appearance on a Denver-affiliated radio show and revealed that the team could be in the A.J. Brown sweepstakes.

Baldinger's Report

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman talk before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I'd be interested to see if the price drops on A.J. Brown, if that's still a possibility," Baldinger said on DNVR last week. "I know that there's interest there on both sides. Like, maybe tepid, but some interest, at least enough to inquire to what the asking price is. Howie Roseman hasn't really budged off of what he wants, but, you know, maybe as time goes on here through the day, maybe there's renewed interest in that."

What This Means for the Chiefs

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

We will see how this all unfolds, but if the Broncos were to land the 28-year-old wide receiver in a trade, it would obviously hinder Kansas City's chances of reclaiming the divisional throne. The Los Angeles Chargers have also been rumored as a potential fit for the often-disgruntled wideout, but Denver's roster is more suited to inherit Brown.

When assessing the Broncos' roster, the area that faces the most questions heading into the 2026 NFL Draft is the wide receiver position. Denver arguably does not possess a WR1, and Brown would instantly become that for quarterback Bo Nix.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops to throw during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Philadelphia trading Brown feels inevitable, but financial constraints are most likely what are holding up trade discussions with teams. If the Eagles were to trade the star receiver before June 1, they would take on $43.4 million in dead money, which is why their asking price is astronomically high. However, if Philadelphia waited until after June 1 to deal Brown, it would eat $16.35 million in dead cap, but save $7.04 million in cap space.