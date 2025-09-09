Why Chiefs Have Work Cut Out for Them in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs fell short in their Week 1 matchup against their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.
This game was played in Brazil, and the Chiefs came back to Kansas City empty-handed. It did not get any better for the Chiefs because their top wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, was injured in that game. Worthy is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury, but his status for Week 2 is unknown.
The Chiefs offense wanted to get off to a good start and show that they are a different team this season. They could not do that in Week 1 and now will scamble to figure out what they can do to get the offense going in Week 2.
The Chiefs played an okay game in Week 1, but they have a standard on how they want to play and they know they were nowhere near that in Week 1. Head coach Andy Reid look over film and, sure, his team makes the right adjustments in time for their next game.
Chiefs Face Uphill Battle in Week 2
The Chiefs will have a Super Bowl rematch in store for them in Week 2. Now, there are some people around the NFL saying that this is a must-win for the Chiefs. The Eagles will present a lot of problems for the Chiefs in this one, but one thing that the Chiefs have on their side is going to be the Arrowhead home crowd.
Toby Mergler of The Athletic has the Eagles as favorites to win this game in Week 2.
Someone get Liam Neeson on the phone, because the Chiefs visited an exciting foreign country only to have their 2025 hopes unexpectedly vanish. And not to star in a “Taken” sequel, as given their current options, KC may actually need his particular set of skills at starting receiver.
An argument for the Chiefs in this Super Bowl rematch is rooted in history, not reality. Patrick Mahomes has shown he can get every last drop of lemonade out of a WR room full of lemons, but his stellar history in one-score games doesn’t matter if he’s down double digits.
The Chiefs can win this game, but it is going to take a full team effort from both sides of the ball to get this done. And it can be considered an upset if they do pull this one off.
