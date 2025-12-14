Second Half Woes Officially Eliminate Chiefs From Playoff Contention

With a loss, the Kansas City Chiefs would be eliminated from playoff contention, something that seemed unfathomable to think about as reality at the beginning of the season. Revenge was on the minds of the Chiefs, trying to avenge their Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Here's how all the action went down in the Chiefs loss.

1st Quarter

The Chargers decided to let the Chiefs get the ball to start the game, and with a scare early, Jaylon Moore went down. The Chiefs' offensive line couldn't take anymore hits as they were out several starters. But just as projected, the Chiefs quarterback would take care of his offense.

Concluding the first drive of the game with his fifth rushing touchdown of the year, Patrick Mahomes put the Chiefs ahead early. Harrison Butker nailed the extra point, giving Kansas City an early 7-0 lead. Moore returned to the game as well.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) rushes against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert and the Chargers took the field to try and combat the Chiefs' opening drive. Similar to the Moore scare to begin the game, linebacker Nick Bolton got hurt along the way in the Chargers' first drive. He'd eventually walk off the field under his own power, but didn't return for the drive.

Chiefs' defense held the Chargers to a field goal, making it a 7-3 Chiefs lead, exactly what they needed on the first drive. Xavier Worthy was injured on the Chiefs' second drive of the game, but a Matt Araiza punt within the Chargers' 20 would set them up nicely going into the second quarter.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza (14) punts the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2nd Quarter

Los Angeles began the quarter with a punted ball back to Kansas City on the back of a Charles Omenihu sack. But the Chiefs went three and out for the second drive in a row, much to the chagrin of the Chiefs Kingdom.

The Chiefs' defense got the ball back on an electric interception by Chiefs rookie Ashton Gillotte. Kansas City found itself in Chargers territory, flirting with going up 14-3. But the inconsistency of the Kansas City offense had to settle for a field goal, pushing the Chiefs' lead to 10-3.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City's defense did what it had to do against the Chargers, as a Jaylen Watson sack on Herbert, and along with the effort of a returning Bolton, led the charge in forcing a Los Angeles punt.

Nearing the end of the first half, Moore was injured again, and Worthy made his return to the field, collecting a 26-yard reception to get the Chiefs in a good position to score. After being unable to get into the end zone again, Kansas City added three. 13-3 Chiefs.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With five seconds left in the first half, the Chargers scored a touchdown and added the extra point, 13-10. Los Angeles would also get the ball to start the second half.

3rd Quarter

The third quarter saw the Chiefs' lead slip away, as that touchdown to end the first half by the Chargers would set them up nicely to tie the game on their next drive coming out of the tunnel. A 13-13 tie.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson (23) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Both franchises would trade off punts with one another as the time continued to tick, but the Chargers ended the streak of punts by taking the lead on another field goal. For the first time of the day, the Chiefs trailed. 16-13 Chargers heading to the fourth.

4th Quarter

The struggling offensive line couldn't hold off the Chargers' defense, as Mahomes was sacked for the fourth time of the day on a very important drive. Finding Tyquan Thornton for a big gain, before a Tony

Jefferson's helmet-to-helmet hit got him ejected from the game.

Unfortunately, nearing the end zone, Mahomes tossed an interception, killing a ton of momentum and giving the Chargers the ball at the one-yard line.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) waits for a snap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With just under 5:30 left in the game, the Chiefs' defense forced the Chargers to punt the football away, and this game was still very winnable for Kansas City. Needing three to tie, a touchdown to take the lead, it was time for some Mahomes Magic, if the football gods would allow it.

Going into the two-minute warning, the Chiefs got themselves a first down and were approaching field goal territory. But a knee injury to Mahomes would send Gardner Minshew into the game with a minute and a half left.

Minshew found Travis Kelce to gain a first down and get the Chiefs into field goal territory. With less than 30 seconds left, things needed to be perfect for the Kansas City Chiefs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But an interception toss to the Chargers would end the Chiefs' season, losing the game 16-13.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).

What lies ahead, Chiefs Kingdom? Don't miss a second of the Internet’s best in-depth information. SIGN UP HERE NOW for our free newsletter to get info delivered daily!